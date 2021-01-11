NFL Star Drops An F-Bomb On Nickelodeon, And The Reactions Are All That

Are you ready, kids ― to cover your ears?

On any other channel, Sunday’s NFL playoff game featuring the New Orleans Saints’ 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears would be pretty dismal. (After all, the Bears’ defense was more porous than SpongeBob.)

But Nickelodeon’s first kid-focused NFL broadcast made it a real treat — as in, we’d learn a player’s favorite ice cream flavor after a catch!

Nickelodeon’s kid-oriented broadcast ― called by Noah Eagle, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and former player Nate Burleson ― kept things fun and light while teaching children the rules of the game. At one point, young fans apparently were able to pick up a couple of new words as well.

While a classic “SpongeBob SquarePants” episode once told us the letter “F” stands for “friends who do stuff together,” Bears wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson added something else.

During a penalty call, the Bears wideout was seemingly caught by a mic saying, “What the fuck.” The F-Bomb made it past the broadcast’s censors.

Sure, Mr. Krabs can be a cantankerous fellow at times, and maybe Steve got especially frustrated one day when his dog Blue put together some vague-ass clues. But in all likelihood, that’s the first F-word to make it clearly onto Nickelodeon.

And no one was ready for it.

“All right,” Burleson said.

To their credit, the announcers moved things along pretty swiftly, but an F-Bomb hitting the home of Bikini Bottom didn’t go unnoticed.

The Nickelodeon audience when Cordarrelle Patterson dropped the F-Bomb pic.twitter.com/7ccGRJFRdz — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) January 10, 2021

Cordarrelle Patterson introducing kids to a new phrase on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/Zp1gYmx5ff — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 10, 2021

Watching the f bomb on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/VZzXJla7uJ — Raza (@razau_) January 10, 2021

Nickelodeon executive when Cordarrelle Patterson yelled out fuck pic.twitter.com/RKHhmGs2GD — Jimmy (@jimmy_koski) January 10, 2021

#NFL: Cordarrelle Patterson made Nate Burleson very uncomfortable when he said this on the Nickelodeon broadcast pic.twitter.com/sbnGG4W7Nj — TopoffSports (@TopoffSports) January 11, 2021

This is Nickelodeon, Mr. Patterson. Here, we use dolphin sounds to bleep that out.

Cordarrelle Patterson to that ref: pic.twitter.com/m58U1hitkX — No. 1 Cobra Kai fan Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) January 10, 2021

Vocab lesson aside, Nickelodeon should be commended for somehow making an otherwise abysmal NFL game full of highlights. To borrow the title of a Nick show, it was “All That.”

Young Sheldon (Iain Armitage) randomly popped up to explain the football rules and complain about his family:

They got Young Sheldon explaining false start!pic.twitter.com/y7jmwcSFJn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 10, 2021

Wild graphics had players’ eyes popping out and SpongeBob trying to block field goals:

There were “Minecraft”-style highlights:

turning the endzone into our dance zone (via @NFLUpOfficial) pic.twitter.com/aDW164S96E — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 10, 2021

And the end zone became a slime zone:

that’s how ya do it BIG TIME pic.twitter.com/4KjF0md1FE — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) January 11, 2021

Thanks to Nickelodeon, kids now finally know what the “F” in NFL stands for. It’s football! Remember, kids. “F” just stands for “football.”

See more highlights below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.