NFL star’s brother hands himself in over fatal shooting at junior football match

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, has been named as a wanted suspect by police in Texas after a deadly shooting at a youth football game in Lancaster, Texas (9 News via Lancaster Police Department)

The brother of former NFL star Aqib Talib has handed himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest is wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a youth football game in Texas.

Yaqub Talib, 39, surrendered to police in Lancaster, Texas, on Monday, a day after a murder warrant was issued for the older brother of the Super Bowl-winning star.

His lawyer told DailyMail.com he had voluntarily turned himself in at the Dallas County Jail.

Police reported they’d received multiple calls about a suspected shooting at a community park in Lancaster, located about 16 miles south of Dallas, where a Pee Wee football game was being held just after 9pm on Monday.

Upon arrival, authorities reported that a disagreement had broken out between a group of coaching staff for one of the youth football teams and the referee for the match.

That fight, according to authorities and video footage obtained by TMZ Sports, then escalated into a physical brawl after which the sound of gunshots can be heard being fired off on the football field where children and parents were present.

Former Broncos CB Aqib Talib's brother Yaqub is the suspect in the shooting and death of a youth football coach.@KOAColorado pic.twitter.com/s5mgn3YSnF — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) August 14, 2022

The victim in the shooting, identified by police as a male member of the coaching staff on one of the Pee Wee teams, was transported to a nearby hospital after the incident but was later pronounced dead.

Attendees at a youth football game in Texas can be seen tending to a person who appears to have been hurt after gunshots were fired at a Saturday night game outside of Dallas (TMZ Sports/video screengrab)

Reports online began to identify the victim as Michael Hickmon, who was a coach for one of the youth football teams in the Dallas area, according to WFAA. And later, the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that the 43-year-old man had died on Saturday evening, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Story continues

“We saw one of our coaches laying down on the ground right there. It was tough,” said Mike Freeman, the president of DEA Dragons, a youth football team in the Dallas-area, in an interview with WFAA after the brazen shooting. “More than just a coach. Great father, great man, great role model, great mentor,” he added.

In a separate post online, Texas Football Life identified the deceased man as “Coach Mike Hickmon” and expressed their deepest sympathies after the “appalling tragedy” that reportedly claimed his life.

“We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon after learning about the appalling tragedy that took place earlier this evening in Lancaster,” the tweet read.

We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon after learning about the appalling tragedy that took place earlier this evening in Lancaster pic.twitter.com/H9dIYjXEit — Texas Football Life (@txfblife) August 14, 2022

The news of the Saturday night shooting continued to ripple through the Texas football community, and even moved the wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, James Proche, who is originally from Dallas, to express his disdain for the incident.

“A gun to a youth football game?” he tweeted Sunday. “Another life taken for no reason. another black kid growing up without a father. we gotta do better Dallas. the pride ain’t ever worth the consequences.”

a gun to a youth football game? another life taken for no reason. another black kid growing up without a father. we gotta do better Dallas. the pride ain’t ever worth the consequences.



RIP Coach Mike Hickmon 🕊 — pro. (@jamesproche3) August 14, 2022

The family had not issued a public statement as of Monday morning night.

The Independent reached out to the Lancaster Police Department for comment on the shooting but did not hear back immediately.

According to the original report with TMZ Sports, the younger Talib and current Amazon NFL studio analyst had also been in attendance at the Pee Wee football game on Saturday night, but he did not comment on his sibling’s alleged involvement in the shooting.

“Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life,” an attorney for the former Denver Broncos player said in a statement shared with TMZ. “He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

Aqib Talib retired from professional football in 2020 and throughout his 12-year career in the NFL, he played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New England Patriots, the Los Angeles Rams, the Miami Dolphins and the Denver Broncos, where he was part of a Super Bowl-winning team.