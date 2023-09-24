NFL standings 2023: Colts take over first place in AFC South

The Indianapolis Colts bounced back from a Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and now lead the AFC South with a 2-1 record through the first three weeks.

After beating the Houston Texans in Week 2, the Colts — led by Gardner Minshew due to an Anthony Richardson injury — pulled off an overtime upset of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

With the Jaguars losing in embarrassing fashion to the Texans, and the Tennessee Titans getting blown out on the road against the Cleveland Browns, the AFC South standings now look like this:

Indianapolis Colts: 2-1 (1-1 division) Houston Texans: 1-2 (1-1 division) Tennessee Titans: 1-2 (0-0 division) Jacksonville Jaguars: 1-2 (1-1 division)

Per the official NFL procedures, the Jaguars are technically last place in the three-way tie for second place due to their 0-1 record in head-to-head competition between the trio. That also puts the Texans in second place after their first win of the season.

Of course, tiebreaking procedures don’t matter at all after only three weeks. Still, the Jaguars find themselves with a little catching up to do with October on the way.

