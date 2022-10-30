NFL standings 2022: Titans pulling away in AFC South race

The Tennessee Titans are pulling away in the race for the AFC South crown. Tennessee entered Week 8 in first place in the division and was the only team to earn a win on Sunday.

Through eight weeks, these are the AFC South standings:

Tennessee Titans: 5-2 (3-0 in division) Indianapolis Colts: 3-4-1 (1-3-1 in division) Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-6 (1-2 in division) Houston Texans: 1-5-1 (1-1-1 in division)

The Jaguars finished October with an 0-5 record, capping a disastrous month with a 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos in London on Sunday morning.

Later in the day, Tennessee cruised through the Texans with a monstrous performance from Derrick Henry. The Colts blew a 16-7 lead against the Washington Commanders by giving up a field goal with less than five minutes left followed by a touchdown with 22 seconds left.

Jacksonville is still third in the division ahead of the Texans whose only win came against the Jaguars in Week 5.

The 2020 Washington Football Team was the only team during the NFL’s 16-game schedule era to make the playoffs after a 2-6 start.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire