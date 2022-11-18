NFL standings 2022: Titans now 4 games up on Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans extended their lead over the rest of the AFC South by beating the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night, 27-17.

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 333 yards with two touchdowns in the win, while the Packers were held to 271 yards of total offense. Green Bay was held scoreless on four fourth quarter possessions, ending any hope of a comeback.

On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts will host the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans will host the Washington Commanders. After the Titans’ Thursday victory, here are the AFC South standings:

Tennessee Titans: 7-3 Indianapolis Colts: 4-5-1 Jacksonville Jaguars: 3-7 Houston Texans: 1-7-1

The Jaguars still have two games against the Titans on the schedule in the last seven weeks of the season, offering an opportunity to make up ground. However, Jacksonville will have no margin for error after the bye week.

In the last seven weeks, the Jaguars have home matchups against the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys, as well as a road game against the New York Jets. All three of those teams are 6-3.

