NFL standings 2022: Jaguars, Titans tied for AFC South lead after Week 4

The Jacksonville Jaguars are still the AFC South leader after Week 4, but just barely. After the Jaguars lost 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles to fall to 2-2 on the year, they are in a tie with the Tennessee Titans for first in the division.

Both Jacksonville and Tennessee are 1-0 in division play with matching wins over the Indianapolis Colts. But the Jaguars have the slight edge thanks to a 2-0 record in conference play, while the Titans are 2-1 against AFC opponents.

Through four weeks, the AFC standings look like this:

Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-2 (1-0 in division) Tennessee Titans 2-2 (1-0 in division) Indianapolis Colts 1-3 (0-1 in division) Houston Texans 0-3-1 (0-0-1 in division)

All those tiebreakers don’t mean much with two meetings between the Jaguars and Titans still on the horizon. The first game between the current AFC South leaders isn’t until Week 14 and the second is the regular season finale in Week 18.

Up next for the Jaguars is a divisional game against the winless Texans, while the Titans will travel to face the Washington Commanders. The Colts have a Week 5 road game against the Denver Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire