NFL standings 2022: Jaguars still on top in AFC South after Week 3

The Jacksonville Jaguars were the only AFC South team with a win after the first two weeks of the 2022 season. While the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans both erased their zero in the win column Sunday, the Jaguars stayed on top with another win of their own.

Through three weeks, here are the AFC South standings:

Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-1 (1-0 in division) Indianapolis Colts 1-1-1 (0-1-1 in division) Tennessee Titans 1-2 (0-0 in division) Houston Texans 0-2-1 (0-0-1 in division)

Neither the Colts’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs nor the Titans’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders were a divisional win, so the Jaguars are still on top in that category as well.

In the AFC, the only undefeated team is the Miami Dolphins after they knocked the Buffalo Bills from the list of the unbeatens. The Dolphins sit atop the AFC East while the Cleveland Browns and the Chiefs are first place in the AFC North and West, respectively.

According to the New York Times’ NFL playoff simulator, the Jaguars have a 59 percent chance of making the postseason after their 2-1 start.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire