NFL standings 2022: Jaguars lose ground more in AFC South with Colts loss

A third consecutive loss dropped the Jacksonville Jagaurs to 2-4 on the year and dug an even deeper hole for the team in the AFC South race.

Chasing the division title is rapidly looking like a goal that’s too lofty for the Jaguars, although there isn’t really a team in the AFC South that’s running away either.

With the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans both on bye in Week 6,, the division now race looks like this after the Indianapolis Colts’ 34-27 win:

Tennessee Titans: 3-2 (1-0 in division) Indianapolis Colts: 3-2-1 (1-2-1 in division) Jacksonville Jaguars: 2-4 (1-2 in division) Houston Texans: 1-3-1 (1-0-1 in division)

The Jaguars will hunt for their first win of October when they host the 5-1 New York Giants in Week 7. The Titans and Colts will meet in Tennessee to decide which team will sit atop the AFC South, while the Texans will travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders in a battle of one-win teams.

Jacksonville has only won the AFC South once (2017) since the division was created in 2002.

