NFL standings 2022: Jaguars make up a game in the AFC South

The Jacksonville Jaguars still need help to climb back into the playoff hunt, but they did themselves a favor by pulling off a thrilling comeback victory in Week 12.

Shortly after the Tennessee Titans lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 20-16, the Jaguars scored a touchdown and a two-point conversion with 14 seconds left to get a 28-27 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens.

With the Indianapolis Colts set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday, the AFC South standings now look like this:

Tennessee Titans: 7-4 Indianapolis Colts: 4-6-1 Jacksonville Jaguars: 4-7 Houston Texans: 1-9-1

The Jaguars will travel to face the Detroit Lions in Week 13 before meeting the Titans for the first of their two divisional matchups in Week 14. Tennessee has a tough road game against the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles next week.

Jacksonville is also three games back in the AFC Wild Card race with those three spots currently belonging to the 8-3 Buffalo Bills, 7-4 New York Jets, and 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals.

The Jaguars have a game against the Jets on the schedule in December and now own a head-to-head tiebreaker over the 7-4 Ravens, who are narrowly ahead of the Bengals in the AFC North.

