NFL standings 2022: Jaguars make up another game in AFC South

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially control their own destiny now after making up another game on the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

With a 40-34 overtime victory, the Jaguars improved to 6-8 on the season while every other AFC South team lost. The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-point lead on Saturday, the Houston Texans lost in overtime against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Titans lost 17-14 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Through the first 15 weeks, the AFC South standings now look like this:

Tennessee Titans: 7-7 Jacksonville Jaguars: 6-8 Indianapolis Colts: 4-9-1 Houston Texans: 1-12-1

The Colts are technically not eliminated in the division race, but could only win the division crown by winning their last three games while the Titans lost their last three and the Jaguars lost their next two.

Essentially, it’s a two-team race and the Jaguars only need to avoid losing ground in the next two weeks. If Jacksonville is a game behind, tied, or a game ahead of the Titans after the next two weeks, the two teams will duel for the AFC South title in Week 18.

Jacksonville will play back-to-back road games against the 7-7 New York Jets and the hapless Texans in the next two weeks. Tennessee has back-to-back home games up next against Houston and Dallas.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire