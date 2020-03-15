New NFL stadiums could miss deadlines, based on COVID-19 measures

The two NFL stadiums due to open later this year, in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, remain on track. With the world quickly coming off track, the stadium plans could change.

If/when the U.S. government (or the California or Nevada governments) impose sweeping restrictions like those in Italy and Spain, progress on both venues likely would slam to a halt.

It’s a simple proposition. If citizens are prohibited from leaving home only to go to the store, the pharmacy, or to get gasoline, they won’t be allowed to leave home for work. And of all the jobs that now can be done at home, working on a stadium cannot be.

So unless housing will be constructed at the stadium site for all stadium workers, there will be no way for the stadium workers to work on these stadiums. Which could keep the Raiders in Oakland, the Rams in the Coliseum, and the Chargers in a 30,000-seat soccer stadium for another year.

