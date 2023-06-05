NFL stadiums by capacity

Barry Werner
·2 min read

Filled with fans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL venues are usually filled with plenty of people. No matter the cost, there are plenty of season ticketholders and others looking to see their favorite teams play home games. Which NFL stadiums hold the most people? Here’s the breakdown…

Arizona Cardinals

Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium.

Capacity: 63,400.

Atlanta Falcons

Venue: Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Capacity: 71,000.

Baltimore Ravens

USAT
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium.

Capacity: 71,008.

Buffalo Bills

Venue: Highmark Stadium.

Capacity: 71,608.

Carolina Panthers

Venue: Bank of America Stadium.

Capacity: 74,867.

Chicago Bears

Venue: Soldier Field.

Capacity: 61,500.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cara Owsley-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: Paycor Stadium.

Capacity: 65,515.

Cleveland Browns

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium.

Capacity: 67,895.

Dallas Cowboys

Venue: AT&T Stadium.

Capacity: 80,000.

Denver Broncos

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High.

Capacity: 76,125.

Detroit Lions

Venue: Ford Field.

Capacity: 65,000.

Green Bay Packers

Venue: Lambeau Field.

Capacity: 81,441.

Houston Texans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: NRG Stadium.

Capacity: 71,795.

Indianapolis Colts

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium.

Capacity: 67,000.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: TIAA Bank Field.

Capacity: 67,264.

Kansas City Chiefs

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: Arrowhead Stadium.

Capacity: 76,416.

Las Vegas Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: Allegiant Stadium.

Capacity: 65,000.

Los Angeles Chargers

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Venue: SoFi Stadium.

Capacity: 70,000.

Los Angeles Rams

Venue: SoFi Stadium.

Capacity: 70,000.

Miami Dolphins

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium.

Capacity: 65,326.

Minnesota Vikings

Venue: US Bank Stadium.

Capacity:  66,200.

New England Patriots

Venue: Gillette Stadium.

Capacity: 65,878.

New Orleans Saints

Venue: Caesars Superdome.

Capacity: 74,295.

New York Giants

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: MetLife Stadium.

Capacity: 82,500.

New York Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: MetLife Stadium.

Capacity: 82,500.

Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field.

Capacity: 67,594.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Venue: Acrisure Stadium.

Capacity: 68,400.

San Francisco 49ers

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: Levi’s Stadium.

Capacity: 68,500.

Seattle Seahawks

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: Lumen Field.

Capacity: 68,740.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: Raymond James Stadium.

Capacity: 65,890.

Tennessee Titans

German Alegria-USA TODAY Sports
Venue: Nissan Stadium.

Capacity: 69,143.

Washington Commanders

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Venue: Fedex Field.

Capacity: 79,000.

