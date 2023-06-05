NFL stadiums by capacity
Filled with fans
NFL venues are usually filled with plenty of people. No matter the cost, there are plenty of season ticketholders and others looking to see their favorite teams play home games. Which NFL stadiums hold the most people? Here’s the breakdown…
Arizona Cardinals
Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium.
Capacity: 63,400.
Atlanta Falcons
Venue: Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Capacity: 71,000.
Baltimore Ravens
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium.
Capacity: 71,008.
Buffalo Bills
Venue: Highmark Stadium.
Capacity: 71,608.
Carolina Panthers
Venue: Bank of America Stadium.
Capacity: 74,867.
Chicago Bears
Venue: Soldier Field.
Capacity: 61,500.
Cincinnati Bengals
Venue: Paycor Stadium.
Capacity: 65,515.
Cleveland Browns
Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium.
Capacity: 67,895.
Dallas Cowboys
Venue: AT&T Stadium.
Capacity: 80,000.
Denver Broncos
Venue: Empower Field at Mile High.
Capacity: 76,125.
Detroit Lions
Venue: Ford Field.
Capacity: 65,000.
Green Bay Packers
Venue: Lambeau Field.
Capacity: 81,441.
Houston Texans
Venue: NRG Stadium.
Capacity: 71,795.
Indianapolis Colts
Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium.
Capacity: 67,000.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Venue: TIAA Bank Field.
Capacity: 67,264.
Kansas City Chiefs
Venue: Arrowhead Stadium.
Capacity: 76,416.
Las Vegas Raiders
Venue: Allegiant Stadium.
Capacity: 65,000.
Los Angeles Chargers
Venue: SoFi Stadium.
Capacity: 70,000.
Los Angeles Rams
Venue: SoFi Stadium.
Capacity: 70,000.
Miami Dolphins
Venue: Hard Rock Stadium.
Capacity: 65,326.
Minnesota Vikings
Venue: US Bank Stadium.
Capacity: 66,200.
New England Patriots
Venue: Gillette Stadium.
Capacity: 65,878.
New Orleans Saints
Venue: Caesars Superdome.
Capacity: 74,295.
New York Giants
Venue: MetLife Stadium.
Capacity: 82,500.
New York Jets
Venue: MetLife Stadium.
Capacity: 82,500.
Philadelphia Eagles
Venue: Lincoln Financial Field.
Capacity: 67,594.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Venue: Acrisure Stadium.
Capacity: 68,400.
San Francisco 49ers
Venue: Levi’s Stadium.
Capacity: 68,500.
Seattle Seahawks
Venue: Lumen Field.
Capacity: 68,740.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Venue: Raymond James Stadium.
Capacity: 65,890.
Tennessee Titans
Venue: Nissan Stadium.
Capacity: 69,143.
Washington Commanders
Venue: Fedex Field.
Capacity: 79,000.