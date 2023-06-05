NFL stadiums by capacity

Filled with fans

NFL venues are usually filled with plenty of people. No matter the cost, there are plenty of season ticketholders and others looking to see their favorite teams play home games. Which NFL stadiums hold the most people? Here’s the breakdown…

Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium.

Capacity: 63,400.

Venue: Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Capacity: 71,000.

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium.

Capacity: 71,008.

Venue: Highmark Stadium.

Capacity: 71,608.

Venue: Bank of America Stadium.

Capacity: 74,867.

Venue: Soldier Field.

Capacity: 61,500.

Venue: Paycor Stadium.

Capacity: 65,515.

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium.

Capacity: 67,895.

Venue: AT&T Stadium.

Capacity: 80,000.

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High.

Capacity: 76,125.

Venue: Ford Field.

Capacity: 65,000.

Venue: Lambeau Field.

Capacity: 81,441.

Venue: NRG Stadium.

Capacity: 71,795.

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium.

Capacity: 67,000.

Venue: TIAA Bank Field.

Capacity: 67,264.

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium.

Capacity: 76,416.

Venue: Allegiant Stadium.

Capacity: 65,000.

Venue: SoFi Stadium.

Capacity: 70,000.

Venue: SoFi Stadium.

Capacity: 70,000.

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium.

Capacity: 65,326.

Venue: US Bank Stadium.

Capacity: 66,200.

Venue: Gillette Stadium.

Capacity: 65,878.

Venue: Caesars Superdome.

Capacity: 74,295.

Venue: MetLife Stadium.

Capacity: 82,500.

Venue: MetLife Stadium.

Capacity: 82,500.

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field.

Capacity: 67,594.

Venue: Acrisure Stadium.

Capacity: 68,400.

Venue: Levi’s Stadium.

Capacity: 68,500.

Venue: Lumen Field.

Capacity: 68,740.

Venue: Raymond James Stadium.

Capacity: 65,890.

Venue: Nissan Stadium.

Capacity: 69,143.

Venue: Fedex Field.

Capacity: 79,000.

