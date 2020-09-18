Which NFL stadiums, teams will allow fans at games in Week 2 of the 2020 season?

The 2020 football season kicked off last week. Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like during week 2 as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games. Click here for the full schedule of Week 2 games, including Sunday Night Football on NBC.
Week 2 NFL Stadium Capacity
Thursday, September 17
Cincinatti Bengals at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium
- The Browns will allow up to 6,000 fans for the team’s first two home games in September (Week 2 vs. CIN and Week 3 vs. WAS).
Sunday, September 20
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium
- The Titans will not allow spectators for their home opener this week against the Jaguars.
Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium
- The Buccaneers will not allow spectators for their first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. CAR and Week 4 vs. LAC).
Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field
- The Steelers will not allow spectators for their first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. DEN and Week 3 vs. HOU).
Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field
- The Eagles are not allowing spectators until further notice.
San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium
- The Jets are not allowing spectators until further notice.
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium
- The Miami Dolphins will allow a maximum of 13,000 spectators to attend this week’s home opener.
Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium
- The Colts will allow a maximum of 2,500 spectators at this week’s home opener.
Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field
- The Packers will not allow spectators for the first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. DET and Week 4 vs. ATL).
Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium
- The Cowboys have not yet revealed a specific number, however, AT&T Stadium is expected to allow 25 percent capacity for home opener.
New York Giants at Chicago Bears – Soldier Field
- The Chicago Bears will not have spectators until further notice. The team announced in August that they will continue to monitor the situation.
The Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium
- The Cardinals are not allowing spectators at the first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. WAS and Week 3 vs. DET).
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium
- The Chargers are not allowing spectators until further notice.
Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium
- The Texans will not allow have spectators at this Sunday’s season opener, however, the team is trying to get 15,000 fans in by October.
New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks – CenturyLink Field
- The Seahawks will not have spectators at the first three home games of the season (Week 2 vs. NE, Week 3 vs. DAL, and Week 5 vs. MIN).
Monday, September 21
New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium
- The Raiders will not allow spectators for the entire 2020 season.
