Which NFL stadiums, teams will allow fans at games in Week 2 of the 2020 season?

The 2020 football season kicked off last week. Here is what NFL stadium capacity is expected to look like during week 2 as the league is allowing each of its 32 teams to determine whether or not fans can attend games. Click here for the full schedule of Week 2 games, including Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Week 2 NFL Stadium Capacity

Thursday, September 17

Cincinatti Bengals at Cleveland Browns – FirstEnergy Stadium

  • The Browns will allow up to 6,000 fans for the team’s first two home games in September (Week 2 vs. CIN and Week 3 vs. WAS).

Sunday, September 20

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium

  • The Titans will not allow spectators for their home opener this week against the Jaguars.

Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium

  • The Buccaneers will not allow spectators for their first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. CAR and Week 4 vs. LAC).

Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers – Heinz Field

  • The Steelers will not allow spectators for their first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. DEN and Week 3 vs. HOU).

Los Angeles Rams at Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field

  • The Eagles are not allowing spectators until further notice.

San Francisco 49ers at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium

  • The Jets are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium

  • The Miami Dolphins will allow a maximum of 13,000 spectators to attend this week’s home opener.

Minnesota Vikings at Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium

  • The Colts will allow a maximum of 2,500 spectators at this week’s home opener.

Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field

  • The Packers will not allow spectators for the first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. DET and Week 4 vs. ATL).

Atlanta Falcons at Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium

New York Giants at Chicago Bears – Soldier Field

  • The Chicago Bears will not have spectators until further notice. The team announced in August that they will continue to monitor the situation.

The Washington Football Team at Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium

  • The Cardinals are not allowing spectators at the first two home games of the season (Week 2 vs. WAS and Week 3 vs. DET).

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium

  • The Chargers are not allowing spectators until further notice.

Baltimore Ravens at Houston Texans – NRG Stadium

New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks – CenturyLink Field

  • The Seahawks will not have spectators at the first three home games of the season (Week 2 vs. NE, Week 3 vs. DAL, and Week 5 vs. MIN).

Monday, September 21

New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium

  • The Raiders will not allow spectators for the entire 2020 season.

 

