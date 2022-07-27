Which NFL stadium is the smallest?

NBC Sports Chicago Staff
·3 min read
Which NFL stadium is the smallest?

The Chicago Bears are exploring a new stadium in Arlington Heights, and there is a lot of reasons why the team is exploring leaving Soldier Field.

The team would like a domed stadium to attract events year round, state of the art facilities to keep up with other NFL teams and most notably, seating capacity.

Soldier Field is currently the smallest stadium in the NFL with a capacity of 61,500. For one of the countries' largest metropolitan areas to have the smallest NFL stadium is absurd.

To put it into perspective, University of Illinois's Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 60,670. Notre Dame in South Bend has a stadium that seats 77,622 fans.

And the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium has a capacity of 80,321, which to be fair would make it the fourth-largest NFL stadium in the country.

Here is a list of every NFL stadium, from smallest to largest.

Name

Capacity

Location

Team(s)

Opened

Soldier Field

61,500

Chicago, IL

Chicago Bears

1924

State Farm Stadium

63,400

Glendale, AZ

Arizona Cardinals

2006

Ford Field

65,000

Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions

2002

Allegiant Stadium

65,000

Paradise, NV

Las Vegas Raiders

2020

Hard Rock Stadium

65,326

Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Dolphins

1987

Paul Brown Stadium

65,515

Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Bengals

2000

Raymond James Stadium

65,890

Tampa, FL

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1998

U.S. Bank Stadium

66,655

Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Vikings

2016

Gillette Stadium

66,829

Foxborough, MA

New England Patriots

2002

Lucas Oil Stadium

67,000

Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Colts

2008

FirstEnergy Stadium

67,895

Cleveland, PH

Cleveland Browns

1999

Acrisure Stadium

68,400

Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Steelers

2001

Levi's Stadium

68,500

Santa Clara, CA

San Francisco 49ers

2014

Lumen Field

69,000

Seattle, WA

Seattle Seahawks

2002

TIAA Bank Field

69,132

Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Jaguars

1995

Nissan Stadium

69,143

Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans

1999

Lincoln Financial Field

69,596

Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Eagles

2003

SoFi Stadium

70,000

Inglewood, CA

Los Angeles Rams/Chargers

2020

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

71,000

Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Falcons

2017

M&T Bank Stadium

71,008

Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens

1998

Highmark Stadium

71,608

Orchard Park, NY

Buffalo Bills

1973

NRG Stadium

72,220

Houston, TX

Houston Texans

2002

Caesars Superdome

73,208

New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints

1975

Bank of America Stadium

75,523

Charlotte, NC

Carolina Panthers

1996

Empower Field at Mile High

76,125

Denver, CO

Denver Broncos

2001

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

76,416

Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs

1972

AT&T Stadium

80,000

Arlington, TX

Dallas Cowboys

2009

Lambeau Field

81,441

Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Packers

1957

FedExField

82,000

Landover, MD

Washington Commanders

1997

MetLife Stadium

82,500

East Rutherford, NJ

New York Giants/Jets

2010

It also doesn't help that Soldier Field is the oldest stadium by a large margin. It was originally built in 1924, though the Bears didn't move in until 1971. The stadium has undergone multiple renovations over the years, most recently in 2004.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

