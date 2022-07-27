Which NFL stadium is the smallest?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Chicago BearsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Which NFL stadium is the smallest? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Bears are exploring a new stadium in Arlington Heights, and there is a lot of reasons why the team is exploring leaving Soldier Field.
The team would like a domed stadium to attract events year round, state of the art facilities to keep up with other NFL teams and most notably, seating capacity.
Soldier Field is currently the smallest stadium in the NFL with a capacity of 61,500. For one of the countries' largest metropolitan areas to have the smallest NFL stadium is absurd.
To put it into perspective, University of Illinois's Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 60,670. Notre Dame in South Bend has a stadium that seats 77,622 fans.
And the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium has a capacity of 80,321, which to be fair would make it the fourth-largest NFL stadium in the country.
Here is a list of every NFL stadium, from smallest to largest.
Name
Capacity
Location
Team(s)
Opened
Soldier Field
61,500
Chicago, IL
Chicago Bears
1924
State Farm Stadium
63,400
Glendale, AZ
2006
Ford Field
65,000
Detroit, MI
2002
Allegiant Stadium
65,000
Paradise, NV
2020
Hard Rock Stadium
65,326
Miami Gardens, FL
1987
Paul Brown Stadium
65,515
Cincinnati, OH
2000
Raymond James Stadium
65,890
Tampa, FL
1998
U.S. Bank Stadium
66,655
Minneapolis, MN
2016
Gillette Stadium
66,829
Foxborough, MA
2002
Lucas Oil Stadium
67,000
Indianapolis, IN
2008
FirstEnergy Stadium
67,895
Cleveland, PH
1999
Acrisure Stadium
68,400
Pittsburgh, PA
2001
Levi's Stadium
68,500
Santa Clara, CA
San Francisco 49ers
2014
Lumen Field
69,000
Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks
2002
TIAA Bank Field
69,132
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville Jaguars
1995
Nissan Stadium
69,143
Nashville, TN
Tennessee Titans
1999
Lincoln Financial Field
69,596
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles
2003
SoFi Stadium
70,000
Inglewood, CA
Los Angeles Rams/Chargers
2020
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
71,000
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta Falcons
2017
M&T Bank Stadium
71,008
Baltimore, MD
1998
Highmark Stadium
71,608
Orchard Park, NY
1973
NRG Stadium
72,220
Houston, TX
2002
Caesars Superdome
73,208
New Orleans, LA
1975
Bank of America Stadium
75,523
Charlotte, NC
1996
Empower Field at Mile High
76,125
Denver, CO
2001
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
76,416
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs
1972
AT&T Stadium
80,000
Arlington, TX
Dallas Cowboys
2009
Lambeau Field
81,441
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers
1957
FedExField
82,000
Landover, MD
Washington Commanders
1997
MetLife Stadium
82,500
East Rutherford, NJ
New York Giants/Jets
2010
It also doesn't help that Soldier Field is the oldest stadium by a large margin. It was originally built in 1924, though the Bears didn't move in until 1971. The stadium has undergone multiple renovations over the years, most recently in 2004.
Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.
Download
Download MyTeams Today!