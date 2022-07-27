Which NFL stadium is the smallest? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are exploring a new stadium in Arlington Heights, and there is a lot of reasons why the team is exploring leaving Soldier Field.

The team would like a domed stadium to attract events year round, state of the art facilities to keep up with other NFL teams and most notably, seating capacity.

Soldier Field is currently the smallest stadium in the NFL with a capacity of 61,500. For one of the countries' largest metropolitan areas to have the smallest NFL stadium is absurd.

To put it into perspective, University of Illinois's Memorial Stadium has a capacity of 60,670. Notre Dame in South Bend has a stadium that seats 77,622 fans.

And the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium has a capacity of 80,321, which to be fair would make it the fourth-largest NFL stadium in the country.

Here is a list of every NFL stadium, from smallest to largest.

It also doesn't help that Soldier Field is the oldest stadium by a large margin. It was originally built in 1924, though the Bears didn't move in until 1971. The stadium has undergone multiple renovations over the years, most recently in 2004.

