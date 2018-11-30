NFL against-the-spread picks: Rams in good shape in NFC after Saints loss

The Los Angeles Rams had a big night on Thursday, even as they relaxed after practice and meetings.

The New Orleans Saints’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys was a big one. The Saints and Rams were both 10-1 coming into Week 13. The Saints had the tiebreaker based on a head-to-head win earlier this season. Now the Rams have a pretty clear path to the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Here is Los Angeles’ remaining schedule: at Lions, at Bears, vs. Eagles, at Cardinals, vs. 49ers. That’s four losing teams and the Bears, who are still waiting for starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to heal up. If the Rams can go on the road and beat the Bears, they’ll be favorites to go 15-1 and be in line to host an NFC championship game.

Jared Goff and the Rams are in good shape to get the top seed in the NFC. (AP)

Given that the Lions game on Sunday is on the road, it might be the second-toughest game left for the Rams. And Los Angeles is favored by 11 points, according to the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em. If you’re a Saints fan, you better hope the Bears can knock off the Rams next week, because that’s by far the best shot for the Rams to go down.

I’m going to make a lukewarm pick on the Lions getting 11 points at home. It’s hard to give that many points with a road favorite. But I don’t think the Lions win straight up. I don’t think the Bears beat the Rams in two weeks either. We’re probably looking at a 15-1 Rams team. That Saints loss is going to loom large the rest of the season.

Here are the against-the-spread picks for Week 13 of the NFL season:

SUPERCONTEST

Falcons (-1) over Ravens: I like Lamar Jackson and think the Ravens offense with him is a nightmare for defensive coordinators. But he’s still a rookie making his first career road start, and for all the Falcons’ issues, they still can move the ball. (The line is Falcons pick ’em in the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em.)

Browns (+5.5) over Texans: We have to wrap our heads around the Browns being a good team now that they have “anyone but Hue Jackson” at coach. They can give the Texans a game. (The line is Browns +7 in the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em.)

Jets (+7.5) over Titans: Why are the Titans favored by this much over anyone? They’re up and down and perhaps they’ll be good on Sunday, but I don’t trust them laying more than a touchdown. (The line is Jets +9 in the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em.)

Steelers (-3.5) over Chargers: Pittsburgh always plays better at home. I might be more willing to take the Chargers if Melvin Gordon was playing. Without him, the Steelers might cruise. According to OddsShark, the Steelers have won 18 of their last 20 games in December.

Redskins (+6.5) over Eagles: I get the allure of the Eagles. But what have they shown all season that would make you feel confident in them covering? Washington isn’t great, but it’s not bad either, and I just don’t trust Philadelphia yet. (The line is Redskins +7 in the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em.)

And the rest of the picks …

Cowboys (+7.5) over Saints (picked Thursday): The turnaround of the Cowboys has been pretty remarkable. That’s why the NFL is great. You never know what’s going to happen next.

Broncos (-5) over Bengals: I don’t feel comfortable giving this many points with a below-average Broncos team on the road. But the Bengals have a terrible defense, will be starting Jeff Driskel at quarterback and have serious issues on the offensive line. It’s impossible to pick Cincinnati.

Cardinals (+15) over Packers: I’m not laying 15 points with a 4-6-1 team. The Packers have been nothing but mediocre all season.

Bills (+5) over Dolphins: Sean McDermott’s handling of the quarterback position is less than ideal at times, but the Bills coach seems like he gets the most out of whatever talent he has. There’s no reason the Bills should be 4-7, given their roster. They’ll play hard again Sunday against a Dolphins team that shouldn’t impress anyone.

Bears (off) over Giants: The line is off on the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em because of Mitchell Trubisky’s injury (it’s Bears minus-5.5 in the SuperContest and minus-4 in most Vegas sportsbooks). I think the Bears defense is good enough to win even if it’s Chase Daniel at quarterback. We saw that on Thanksgiving.

Panthers (-3) over Buccaneers: The Panthers are on a three-game losing streak, but two of the games have been very close. The Panthers haven’t completely fallen off, they just find themselves in a desperate spot.

Colts (-4) over Jaguars: A Jaguars team that looks like it doesn’t care anymore probably isn’t getting much of a shot in the arm from Cody Kessler or a midseason change at offensive coordinator.

Raiders (+15.5) over Chiefs: Only because we pick every game each week.

Vikings (+5) over Patriots: The Vikings’ defense should present some issues for the Patriots. This is probably the best game of the week. New England needs to win to stay ahead of Houston and Pittsburgh for a first-round bye, and the Vikings simply need to win games to stay alive in the NFC North (and wild-card) race.

Seahawks (-11) over 49ers: Nick Mullens’ first career road start didn’t go well, and Seattle is always a tough place to play. It’s hard to see the 49ers scoring enough to cover.

Last week: 7-8

Season to date: 86-83-8

SuperContest: 2-3 last week, 27-31-2 season to date

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports.



