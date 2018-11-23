NFL against the spread picks: Can the Vikings or Packers survive a loss on Sunday night?

Sunday night was supposed to go a long way in deciding the NFC North. It might decide who is practically eliminated by December.

This season hasn’t turned out as expected for the Green Bay Packers or Minnesota Vikings. They were co-favorites in the NFC North, a division that the Chicago Bears are now likely to win. The Vikings are 5-4-1. The Packers are 4-5-1. Sunday night’s game in Minnesota will probably let us know which team is still alive in the wild-card race and who is close to finished for the season, though it’s possible both team will miss the playoffs. Crazy.

The Vikings have the better record and obviously a better chance to withstand a loss and still make a wild-card push. The problem is, their next two games are at New England and at Seattle. They also finish up with the Bears at home in Week 17, a team that manhandled them a week ago (though it’s quite possible that game means nothing to the Bears because they have the division clinched, and they rest starters). If Minnesota is 5-5-1 coming out of Sunday, it could become 5-7-1 very quickly.

The Packers do have an easier remaining schedule (vs. Cardinals, vs. Falcons, at Bears, at Jets, vs. Lions). They’ll be favored in four of their last five. Still, if they lose to fall to 4-6-1 they’d have to win out to get to nine wins (which is now looking like it might get that No. 6 seed, though that’s not guaranteed). They haven’t shown all season they’re the type of team that can win five in a row. They haven’t won two in a row all year.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his team are in danger of missing the playoffs. (AP)

While crazy things happen all the time in the NFL, this seems like an elimination game. And I think the Vikings stay alive and cover the 3-point spread as favorites. They’ve been a better team than the Packers over the season, though that’s not saying too much. This was supposed to be one of the better matchups of the season. It still has a lot of importance, just in an unexpected way.

Here are the against-the-spread picks for Week 12:

SUPERCONTEST

Bears (-3) over Lions, Redskins (+7) over Cowboys, Falcons (+13) over Saints (picked Thursday, all SuperContest plays): Win, one-point loss, one-point loss. So it goes. As OddsShark’s Joe Osborne pointed out, underdogs were 83-68-8 against the spread through 11 weeks, and 54.9 percent was tracking to be the highest percentage for NFL underdogs in at least five years. There is probably some regression coming, and it started on Thanksgiving with favorites going 3-0.

Panthers (-3.5) over Seahawks: The Seahawks have to make a long flight for this early start. The Panthers are a pretty good team, but now are on a two-game losing streak after a couple of road losses. They won’t make it three in a row at home. (The line is Panthers -3 in the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em.)

Dolphins (+7.5) over Colts: I was surprised the line was more than a touchdown. Not that the Dolphins are that good, even with Ryan Tannehill back, but the line seems too high. (The line is Dolphins +10 in the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em.)

Here are the rest of the picks:

Jaguars (-3) over Bills: I can’t take the Bills because I don’t trust their offense, but I also assume the Jaguars have no fight at all left after watching their coaching staff let them down in that loss to the Steelers last week. Maybe if the Jaguars get a lead in this one they won’t again employ the strategy of “let’s just pray the clock runs out before they complete their comeback on us.”

Browns (+3) over Bengals: The Browns are rested off the bye, whatever that means, and A.J. Green didn’t practice for the Bengals on Wednesday or Thursday. It’s tough to take the Browns on the road but the Bengals haven’t shown us much lately.

Jets (+10.5) over Patriots: It’s hard to take the Jets after the seemingly gave up against the Bills their last game. They usually do play the Patriots pretty well at home though. If there’s one more good effort left in them this season, you’d assume this is it.

Giants (+7) over Eagles: Crazy enough, but I think the Giants come in with more confidence and momentum. At this point it seems foolish to keep expecting some Eagles playoff surge, at least until we see it first. They’re just a 4-6 team coming off a 41-point loss.

Buccaneers (-3) over 49ers: Jameis Winston could throw for 450 yards, or he could throw for five interceptions. Heck, he could do both.

Raiders (+12) over Ravens: I assume Lamar Jackson starts again at quarterback for Baltimore. While I’m intrigued by the offense the Ravens ran last week and think it can work in the NFL (in the short term, long term is a tougher ask), it’s not one that will blow most NFL teams out by two-plus touchdowns.

Cardinals (+13.5) over Chargers: The Chargers seem to keep every game close. And they lose more of them than they should.

Steelers (-3) over Broncos: This one seems too easy. But Denver is a tough place to play and the Broncos are coming off a solid road win at the Chargers. And the Steelers are a different team on the road. Still, it’s tough to take Denver.

Texans (off) over Titans: The line is off on the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em because of Marcus Mariota’s injury. It’s mostly 6.5 points in Las Vegas, favoring the Texans. That sounds about right and I’d pick the Texans even giving those points, because either Mariota is going to play hurt, and that’s usually not a good thing, or we get Blaine Gabbert, and that’s definitely not a good thing.

Last week: 4-7-2

Season to date: 79-77-8

SuperContest: 3-2 last week, 26-30-2 season to date

