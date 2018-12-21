NFL against the spread picks: Can Nick Foles' magic save the Eagles?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles helped keep his team’s season alive by leading a win over the Rams. (AP)

A week ago, everyone assumed the Philadelphia Eagles’ season was practically done.

Did one win change their season, or was it just one of those weird NFL results? The Eagles scored one of the biggest upsets of the NFL season when it beat the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday night. Nick Foles is a hero again. Instead of getting ready for the offseason, the Eagles are checking out what needs to happen for them to get a wild-card spot.

Of all the games in Week 16, the one that seems to have the most playoff implications is the Baltimore Ravens at the Los Angeles Chargers. A close second might be the Houston Texans at the Eagles.

The Texans have a lot to play for as well. They can still get the No. 1 seed in the AFC, though that doesn’t seem too likely. More pressing is holding off the New England Patriots for the No. 2 seed. The Patriots are huge favorites over the Buffalo Bills this week, then will be favorites at home again next week against the Jets. The Texans should feel they need to win out to get a bye. The good news is they get the terrible Jacksonville Jaguars at home in Week 17.

The Eagles need help, but the easiest part of the equation is to keep winning. It’s not an ideal situation for the defending champs, but at least they’re alive.

What we’re seeing in the point spread this week is a huge overreaction to the Eagles’ win last week. The Eagles got up to 13- or 13.5-point underdogs last week. This week, they’re 2.5-point favorites against a Texans team that has won 10 of 11 and is line to get a first-round bye. That’s a massive shift in perception. Maybe the Foles magic has changed everything, but I need to see it again. The Eagles have been mediocre at best most of the season, and I’ll take the Texans getting 2.5 points in this game for the SuperContest, and as 1-point underdogs in the Yahoo Pro Football Pick’em. Either way it should be one of the best games of the week, which didn’t seem likely a week ago.

Here are the against the spread picks for Week 16 of the NFL season:

SUPERCONTEST

Chargers (-4.5) over Ravens: Baltimore has played well with Lamar Jackson, but this is by far the best defense Jackson has played, and the Chargers have had a few extra days to prepare for this unique offense. The Chargers want to keep the pressure on the Chiefs, and I think they play well on Saturday night.

Dolphins (-4) over Jaguars: Doug Marrone will continue his masterpiece, turning a talented team into one of the worst in the NFL. Marrone has been the NFL’s worst coach this season, even worse than Hue Jackson. Jackson was fired two months ago.

Bills (+13) over Patriots: The Bills keep playing hard. Josh Allen makes plays every game. Sure, the Patriots could play well because they’re back at home and that makes it a little scary to trust the Bills. But this isn’t a vintage Patriots team, and losing Josh Gordon won’t help.

Jets (pick ’em) over Packers: The Jets aren’t playing poorly, and the Packers are 0-7 on the road. And what’s their motivation to play hard this week, going on the road to New York?

And here are the rest of the picks …

Redskins (+10) over Titans: Not like I’m sold on Josh Johnson after Washington beat the Jaguars last week, but Washington is capable of playing good defense, Tennessee suddenly seems content to grind it out with Derrick Henry, and 10 points seems like a lot. It’s hard to say, because the Titans are the most unpredictable team in the league.

Bengals (+9) over Browns: It’s just difficult to lay nine points with the Browns. They’re playing well, Baker Mayfield is having a heck of a rookie season, but it’s just too much.

Buccaneers (+8) over Cowboys: The Buccaneers offense hasn’t looked great for a couple weeks, but they have the talent to put up points. Dallas should win and officially clinch the NFC East, but they might get pushed a bit.

Lions (+5.5) over Vikings: Would it really, truly surprise anyone if the Vikings lost this game? The Vikings usually play well against inferior competition, but they’ve been so mediocre all season that I can’t trust them as this big of a favorite on the road.

Giants (+10.5) over Colts: There are a lot of huge underdogs in the NFL this week. It’s scary to hope they’re all going to play hard instead of looking forward to the offseason. It’s good to know we can count on the Jaguars to roll over again, since they’ve done so for more than two months already, but most teams still have some pride. I think the Giants at least try and keep it to single digits. It’s a bit counterintuitive, but according to OddsShark, teams that have little to play for in Weeks 16 and 17 have done well against the spread. OddsShark said the past two seasons, teams that are three or more games below .500 are 17-9-1 against the spread (65.3 percent) against teams at .500 or better. That matchup is 54 percent against the spread to the losing team going back to 2011. Just picking the team with “more to play for” late in the season isn’t a profitable strategy.

Falcons (+2.5) over Panthers: I have no idea what to expect out of Taylor Heinicke, who is replacing Cam Newton. But I’ll assume Heinicke and his five career passes shouldn’t be favored over anyone. Except maybe the Jaguars.

Cardinals (+15.5) over Rams: I’m not excited to back the Cardinals, but what have the Rams done lately to deserve being more than two-touchdown favorites on the road?

Bears (-4) over 49ers: The Bears still have a lot to play for. While it’s unlikely the Rams lose one of their final two games, it was unlikely the Rams would lose to the Eagles last week. The Bears can still get a bye if the Rams lose one more. Chicago needs to keep winning just in case.

Steelers (+5.5) over Saints: We all know the Steelers need to keep winning; their playoff situation gets a bit scary again if the Ravens win on Saturday. I wonder if the Saints let down a bit, knowing all they need to do is beat Taylor Heinicke and the Panthers at home next week to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Also, the Saints offense hasn’t really looked right for three weeks. Maybe coming home fixes all that. We’ll see.

Seahawks (+2.5) over Chiefs: We’d all be talking a lot more about the Chiefs’ issues had they not pulled out that overtime win over the Ravens. Since Kareem Hunt was cut, they played a closer-than-expected game against the Raiders, needed a huge comeback at home to beat the Ravens and then lost to the Chargers at home. That might all be coincidental to Hunt’s release, but either way, they’ve lost some steam. And the Seahawks, thanks to a loss to the 49ers last week, can’t rest easy yet.

Raiders (+2.5) over Broncos: Do the Broncos have any cornerbacks left on the roster? Do they even care anymore?

Last week: 8-7-1

Season to date: 108-107-9

SuperContest: 3-2 last week, 33-40-2 season to date

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!



