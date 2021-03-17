NFL sources on why wide receiver market is so slow -- and why it's good news for the Giants

Kenny Golladay

Wide receivers were once thought to be the stars of this offseason, with a slew of big names lining up for a bunch of big free-agent contracts.

So what happened?

Two words, according to an NFL source: “The draft.”

Another year filled with young, fast, talented receivers coming out of college is dragging down the prices in the free agent market, which is bad for NFL receivers, but could be great for teams like the Giants who are looking for a bargain. So far, the biggest free agent receiver contract belongs to new Jet Corey Davis who got a three-year, $37.5 million contract with $27 million guaranteed.

But he was considered by many to be one of the two best receivers on the market, yet his $12.5 million per year average is far below the $15-20 million most top receivers are paid. In fact, that average would currently rank him only 21st among NFL receivers, according to OverTheCap.com.

That’s not good news for Kenny Golladay, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Will Fuller, Curtis Samuel and the other free-agent receivers still waiting for a deal.

“I think the general feeling is, ‘Why pay an older guy $18 million (per year) when you might be able to a younger player in the draft who might be just as good,” said one NFL agent. “It was predictable. There are so many coming out of college, there could be good ones found in the third round.”

The draft is loaded with receivers for the second straight year, and not just up at the top where LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith could be top 10 picks. One NFL scout estimated there were at least a dozen college receivers worthy of a first- or second-round grade.

But that’s not the only thing dragging the value of this free-agent class down. It was thinned out almost immediately when Allen Robinson (Bears) and Chris Godwin (Bucs) got the “franchise tag” from their teams. The rest of the group should have been in the second tier of free agent receivers, not worthy of first-tier prices.

“This is always an issue in free agency, but none of these guys are the NFL’s best,” said one NFL source. “They’re good. But would you rank any of them in the Top 10? The Top 20? So why would you pay them like they are?”

Clearly NFL teams won’t. So far, the only receivers to cash in are Davis, Nelson Agholor (two years, $22 million from the Patriots), Marvin Jones (two years, $14.5 million from the Jaguars), Kendrick Bourne (three years, $15 million from the Patriots) and Emmanuel Sanders (one year, $6 million from the Bills). The others are waiting for offers that might never come.

And that could end up helping the Giants, who have a huge need at receiver. They have expressed some interest in Golladay, according to a source, and there was a report that they’ve inquired about Smith-Schuster, too. They will likely have the cap room to sign one of them after signing Leonard Williams to a lucrative new contract, and either cutting tackle Nate Solder or reworking his contract.

But one team source said that if the Giants do sign one of those top receivers, it’ll only be “at the right price.” They don’t seem to view any of them as elite receivers and would only be interested if they are a bargain. They also know they could easily find a talented receiver with either the 11th or 42nd picks in the draft and supplement them with low-risk, high-reward signings like Ross or perhaps receiver/returner Cordarrelle Patterson.

What is “the right price?" Golladay, Smith-Schuster and probably Fuller are surely looking for more than Davis got from the Jets and, given the number of teams in need of receiver help, they might eventually find it. But after that Davis deal, some league sources felt the top of the receiver market might not top $14 million per year, and that not all of them would even find that much.

Teams like the Giants will obviously hope that’s true, or that maybe one of them will be willing to take a one- or two-year deal with the hopes of finding a bigger pay day in a few years when the new TV contracts kick in and the cap is expected to rise dramatically.

For now, though, it’s just a waiting game on both sides, with the free-agent signing period set to officially open at 4 p.m. There are still plenty of teams with salary cap space and plenty of available receivers. The market looks grim for those receivers now – and good for the teams in waiting -- but it only takes one team, one unexpected contract, to change the entire landscape.