NFL sources on why Jets using franchise tag on Marcus Maye is the smart and expected play

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ralph Vacchiano
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Marcus Maye interception Seahawks
Marcus Maye interception Seahawks

One of the reasons the Jets were willing to trade Jamal Adams six months ago was that they had safety Marcus Maye ready to step into a bigger role. Now Maye is the one looking for a huge contract.

He may have to wait.

Maye is the Jets’ lone candidate to get the “franchise tag” when the two-week window to use it opens on Tuesday, and several NFL sources believe the Jets will use it on him – at a cost of about $10-11 million -- to keep him away from free agency. That could buy them some time to reach a long-term deal – though there’s no indication they’re close to that, at the moment.

More to the point, it’s also the fiscally responsible thing to do for a player whose long-term value isn’t really clear. Maye played well last season, in his first without Adams by his side, but he’s going to want to be paid like one of the top safeties in the game – especially from the Jets, since they’re sitting on a mountain of salary cap space. In recent years, safety contracts have spiraled to the point where the top ones make an average of $14 million per year.

It's hard to argue Maye is worth that much.

“Maye is a really good player, but I don’t know that I’d put him up there with the top five or 10 safeties in the game,” said an NFL scout. “He might get there, especially with a better team around him and in (new coach Robert Saleh’s) defense. But I don’t think he’s there yet. He hasn’t had that kind of impact.”

It’s hard to say if that’s the prevailing thought around the league, or if there would be some team willing to pay him that kind of money. But the Jets can’t let him test the market to find out. The temptation for Maye to leave a team where he’s known nothing but losing would undoubtedly be great. And Maye is currently the only potential impact player the Jets have on defense aside from defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, so they’d be crazy to let him go without a fight at all.

That’s why the tag makes so much sense for the Jets. But it also makes some sense for Maye, who turns 28 a week before free agency begins, because this free-agent market is expected to a lot different than it’s been in previous years.

With the salary cap expected to drop from $198.2 million to about $185 million – just the second drop in the history of the cap – several teams will be forced to cut valuable players just to get under the cap. That could mean a flooded free agent market. And with more players available and fewer teams with lots of cap space to spend, the big money might not trickle down below the top tier.

That’s why there’s an expectation around the NFL that a lot of good players will settle for one-year deals in free agency, hoping to try their luck again when the cap (presumably) rises in 2022.

“That’s where the real money is going to be,” said one NFL agent. “So if you’re a guy like Marcus, not in the top tier, you might not find that big contract this year. You might have to take a one-year deal, bet on yourself, and take your shot again next year. That’s the same as getting the franchise tag, only the tag is probably worth more.”

The salary cap isn’t officially set yet, and might not be for another week or so, so don’t expect the Jets or any team to make an immediate decision on the franchise or transition tags. They have until March 9 to use it or lose it. The free agent signing period begins one week later on March 17.

Recommended Stories

  • Cam Newton details the struggle of returning after missing time with COVID-19

    “I can’t go out like that. I hear all of that talk. My pride won’t allow me to do it. There aren’t 32 guys better than me."

  • Peter Schrager: Sean McVay is ‘giddy’ about Matthew Stafford, feels Rams got a top QB

    Peter Schrager has talked to Sean McVay recently and the coach is thrilled about landing Matthew Stafford.

  • After long wait, New Jersey moves ahead on recreational pot

    A recreational marijuana marketplace, cannabis decriminalization and looser penalties for underage possession of the drug and alcohol became law Monday in New Jersey, more than three months after voters overwhelmingly approved a ballot question to legalize adult use of the drug. Acknowledging that the legislation took much longer to be enacted than expected, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy cast aside critics' attacks the legislation was about filling the state's coffers with tax revenue or easing penalties on underage possession to the point of making policing difficult.

  • How Sam Darnold trade might possibly make sense for 49ers

    The San Francisco 49ers probably shouldn't trade for Sam Darnold, but here's a scenario where they might.

  • Prime Minister 'concerned' about Australia Facebook news ban

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson is "concerned" about Facebook's ban on news content in Australia, his spokesman has said. The Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden is due to meet with the tech giant this week, it has also been revealed, to express his misgivings over the Australia blackout. The comments come after Facebook took the drastic step last week of blocking all news content in Australia in protest at its government's plans to make it pay news organisations. The ban was described as an attempt at ‘intimidation’ by Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison and also criticised as ‘bully boy’ tactics by UK MPs. Facebook said it took the move as the Australian plan to force it to pay towards news content ‘fundamentally misunderstands’ its relationship with publishers. Last week, Facebook’s Vice President for Europe, Nicola Mendelsohn, moved to tamp down fears the company could impose a similar ban in the UK, saying the Government had taken ‘a very different approach’ to Australia when it came to funding news online. Speaking about the news blackout yesterday, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: "We are obviously concerned about access to news being restricted in Australia. "As we always have done, we will be robust in defending free speech and journalism.” The spokesman added that Mr Dowden is expected to meet executives from Facebook this week. Ministers are coming under increasing pressure to introduce similar rules forcing tech companies to pay towards news content after Canada indicated it is preparing a similar law to Australia's. The UK is also looking at a host of regulations that could draw the ire of large tech companies. Later this year, ministers are set to bring a bill before Parliament to impose a statutory duty of care on tech companies to better protect their users from harm, a measure campaigned for by The Telegraph. The proposals could see a new regulator impose fines running into tens of billions on social media giants or even ban them from the UK. The Government is also setting up a new economic watchdog to ensure large tech companies do not exploit their increasingly monopolistic dominance online. Google and Facebook accounted for around 80 percent of all digital advertising spend in the UK in 2019. The Prime Minister’s spokesman added: “As you know, we are setting up a Digital Markets Unit to promote competition in digital markets and ensure major tech companies cannot exploit dominant market positions. "The Digital Markets Unit will be established within the Competition and Markets Authority from April and we will consult on proposals on its form and function later this year." On Sunday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested the Government was looking closely at its own plans to make Facebook and other tech companies pay towards the online news they shared on their platforms. Speaking on Times Radio, he said: “I have very strong views on this. All I can say is that I'm a great admirer of Australia and Canada. “I think this is a very important matter and I've got no doubt the culture secretary will be looking at it very closely."

  • U.S. Supreme Court revives Texas inmate's lawsuit over pepper spray incident

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday revived a civil rights lawsuit filed by a convicted murderer in Texas against a prison guard accused of using pepper spray against him in an unprovoked attack in violation of the constitutional prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. The justices threw out a lower court's ruling that had protected corrections officer Tajudeen Alamu from inmate Prince McCoy's lawsuit under a legal defense called qualified immunity that shields government officials from civil litigation in certain circumstances.

  • Report: Mike Tomlin diagnosed with COVID-19

    Last week, a report emerged from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the Steelers had closed their facility out of caution due to several positive COVID-19 tests. Apparently head coach Mike Tomlin was among them. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is one of the staff members away from the club’s building. While any [more]

  • Did DeVonta Smith pick Tua Tagovailoa as compared to Mac Jones?

    Did DeVonta Smith pick Tua Tagovailoa as compared to Mac Jones?

  • WHO agrees compensation fund for serious COVAX vaccine side effects

    The World Health Organization has agreed a no-fault compensation plan for claims of serious side effects in people in 92 poorer countries due to get COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX sharing scheme, resolving a big concern among recipient governments. The programme, which the WHO said was the first and only vaccine injury compensation mechanism operating on an international scale, will offer eligible people "a fast, fair, robust and transparent process", the WHO said in a statement. "By providing a no-fault lump-sum compensation in full and final settlement of any claims, the COVAX programme aims to significantly reduce the need for recourse to the law courts, a potentially lengthy and costly process," the statement said.

  • Ronde Barber: Raheem Morris was ‘like a chameleon’ with defensive adjustments

    Ronde Barber spoke highly of Raheem Morris, who coached him with the Buccaneers.

  • Eagles to release WR Alshon Jeffery

    The Eagles are going to release WR Alshon Jeffery at the start of the new league year. The new league year begins on March 17, which is also the start of free agency. In four seasons with the Eagles, Jeffery caught 171 passes for 2,237 yards and 20 touchdowns in 46 games played

  • Who national experts are saying the Panthers will choose in the 2021 NFL draft

    Last month, most national draft experts had the Panthers picking Florida tight end Kyle Pitts. That has changed.

  • 5 Raiders who should be Hall of Fame worthy once eligible

    5 Raiders who should be Hall of Fame worthy once eligible

  • Giants, Jets release joint statement on fans returning to MetLife Stadium for 2021 NFL season

    A ﻿joint statement was released by the Giants and Jets on Monday following New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's announcement that MetLife Stadium can have 15 percent capacity for all events starting March 1.

  • In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

    In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

  • In Los Angeles, Pandemic Life Depends on Where You Live

    As the sprawling city hit its Covid-19 peak in January, some families were devastated — and some others didn't even slow down

  • AP Top 25 basketball poll: Illinois No. 5, Big 10 has 4 teams in top 10

    Illinois holds serve, Loyola moves up a spot

  • That 70s Show: Loss by loss, a unique era of baseball fades

    The affection engulfs Clint Hurdle’s voice as he appraises the list of those recently gone — childhood idols who became teammates and opponents, teammates and opponents who became acquaintances, acquaintances who became dear friends. Bob Watson, whom he first met while serving as a batboy for the Class-A Cocoa Astros. Claudell Washington: “We used to just laugh.”

  • Bears deemed losers of Carson Wentz trade by several NFL blogs

    Haters gonna hate.

  • Former Met Yoenis Cespedes wants to play in 2021, will hold showcase for teams: report

    After opting out eight games into the 2020 shortened campaign, former Met Yoenis Cespedes wants to return to the game.