NFL sources weigh in: When is the right time to move on from a young quarterback?

Sam Darnold wasn’t just the latest candidate to be the Jets’ franchise quarterback when they drafted him third overall in 2018. He was the right one. The pick was universally hailed. It was clear their savior had arrived.

And once Daniel Jones started playing as a rookie last season, he looked like the perfect replacement for Eli Manning. The somewhat controversial No. 6 pick was impressive from the start on a terrible team in a tough situation. It looked like the Giants had found their franchise quarterback, too.

It turns out, though, those were the good, old days, before the two New York quarterbacks began descending into a pool of doubt. And now both of their teams are in the fight for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, which means Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence – a “generational prospect,” in the words of scouts – looms over it all.

So one of the New York teams could be facing this enormous question at the end of this season: Is it time to start over at quarterback with someone else?

“It’s not fair to even ask that so early, but you just don’t have time to develop quarterbacks anymore,” said one long-time NFL executive. “They don’t have to be Patrick Mahomes out of the gate, but they can’t struggle for long stretches and they really can’t lose. If they do, you’re going to be in a position where you have to at least consider moving on.”

“The salary cap demands it,” said another member of an NFL front office. “You have four years, max, before you have to make an enormous financial commitment. You have to decide quickly if they’re worth $40 million per year or not.”

Neither the Giants nor Jets are there yet, even though they have two of the lowest-rated starting quarterbacks in the NFL this season, but they’re undoubtedly getting closer. Darnold, 23, can begin to negotiate his next contract after this season, though given how this season has gone that’s more likely to happen in 2022. The Giants likely won’t have to deal with that with Jones, who is also 23, until 2023 at the earliest.

But the bigger issue is that the Jets (0-6) are the favorites to land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, and the Giants (1-5) aren’t that far behind them. And scouts generally believe Lawrence is one of the top quarterback prospects of the last several decades – joining the likes of John Elway, Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck.

“If you have a chance to draft him, unless you are 100 percent set at quarterback for the next decade, you’d be crazy to pass on this kid,” said one NFL scout. “You better be sure about what you’ve got – really sure – because this kid is going to be great.”

How sure can either team really be, though? Both quarterbacks have shown an ability to do great things. Both have shown a penchant for awful turnovers. Both have been inconsistent – they’ve combined for six touchdown passes in 10 starts – but both are still relatively young.

Perhaps most importantly, both are on really bad teams. And that, as much as anything else, hinders the evaluation. Both Darnold and Jones are playing behind struggling offensive lines making it impossible for them to run their offense and often leading to bad habits. Darnold is saddled with a C-List cast of receivers. And Jones has lost two of his top weapons – receiver Sterling Shepard and Saquon Barkley, who just happens to be one of the best running backs in the league.

That matters, almost as much as a quarterback’s ability. Even the best quarterbacks need to be in a good position to succeed.

“Going back really throughout at least the recent history in the NFL, typically, quarterbacks play best when they’re in a really good environment,” said Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett. “What everyone’s trying to do in an organization is create a good environment for their quarterback and give them a good supporting cast. Typically, it’s a strong offensive line, it’s playmakers outside, it’s a good run game.

“I think those things help that quarterback transition more smoothly. If he’s in a situation where he’s carrying too much of a burden early on because the team is young and in their rebuilding stage, sometimes it’s a little bit harder for that guy to transition. I think that’s probably a common denominator for a lot of guys.”

So, are Darnold and Jones future stars being dragged down by a bad group around them? Or are they simply flawed, inconsistent quarterbacks who aren’t likely to get much better, even on a better team?

Story continues