NFL source on why Jets should trade No. 2 draft pick over Sam Darnold

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold pass vs Los Angeles Rams

For all the talk about Sam Darnold’s value and whether the Jets will eventually trade him, the truth is they’re sitting on a much more valuable asset.

And there’s a chance they’ll eventually trade that instead.

“They would get way more for the No. 2 pick (in the 2021 draft),” said an NFL source. “Even if they just traded down a few spots, that’s where the real value is.”

That’s true, based on the history of teams trading up in the draft, where even a move of a few spots could bring a bonanza of draft picks. Just three years ago it cost the Jets three second-round picks to move up three spots, from No. 6 to No. 3, where they drafted Darnold.

That’s a lot more than what many believe Darnold’s value will be on the trade market now: A second-round pick, plus an additional mid-to-late-round pick.

So that’s a good guide to what the Jets could expect if they swapped picks with, say, the Atlanta Falcons at No. 4, if they were interested in drafting the successor to Matt Ryan. But just imagine what they could get if the Jets were willing to trade down even further, like with the Carolina Panthers at No. 8 or the Denver Broncos at No. 9 – two teams that are definitely in the market for new quarterback.

“Someone is going to fall in love with Zach Wilson or Justin Fields,” the source said. “They’ll see them as a blank slate, with none of the baggage a Sam Darnold carries after three years of struggling. They’ll see only their bright future and they’ll start to feel like they just can’t miss their chance to grab the next, great franchise quarterback.

“It always happens when there are two or three quarterbacks at the top of the draft. Always.”

That was definitely true in 2018 when the Jets weren’t the only ones who traded up. The Buffalo Bills traded up from 21 to 12 and then to 7 to get Josh Allen (first trading left tackle Cordy Glenn to Cincinnati, and then sending two second-round picks to Tampa Bay). And the Cardinals jumped from 15 to 10 for Josh Rosen (sending a third and fifth-round pick to Oakland). Three teams traded up for quarterbacks in 2017 too. The Bears sent two thirds and a fourth to San Francisco to move from 3 to 2 for Mitch Trubisky. The Chiefs sent a third and a future first to Buffalo to go from 27 to 10 for Patrick Mahomes. And the Texans sent a future first-rounder to Cleveland to move from 25 to 12 for Deshaun Watson.

Story continues

And famously in 2016 the Rams and Eagles traded up in blockbuster deals for the top two picks in the draft. The Eagles sent a third, a fourth and a future first and second to Cleveland to move from 8 to 2 for Carson Wentz, and the Rams sent two seconds, a third and a future first and third to Tennessee to move up from 15 to 1 for Jared Goff. (Both quarterbacks, ironically, were traded in the last two weeks).

Obviously the cost to move up in the draft can be high, especially into the Top 5. So it stands to reason that, depending on how much longer the NFL’s offseason quarterback carousel spins, the Jets could get some pretty big offers from teams like the Falcons, Panthers, Broncos, or even from teams further down like the San Francisco 49ers at 12.

The bounty could be really enticing for a GM like Joe Douglas who seems so intent on acquiring picks and building through the draft.

First, though, he needs to make what will likely be the biggest decision of his tenure with the Jets: Whether they should stick with Darnold, or whether they should be the ones taking Wilson or Fields at No. 2. It’s still possible they’ll be the ones who fall in love with one of those quarterbacks, both for their talent and for the fiscal bonus of having a quarterback on a rookie contract for the next four years.

They could also decide to keep Darnold and the No. 2 pick, using it to draft a top receiver like LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase or a top tackle like Oregon’s Penei Sewell.

But there will be some appeal in trading down in the draft, especially if the return is as abundant as some think it will be.

