How can the NFL solve its officiating crisis? | Inside Coverage

JASON FITZ: We know that refs are graded. And we know that refs are-- their percentage of calls that they make are given to the coaching staffs in advance so they know how to prep for, hey, this crew calls a lot of holdings, et cetera. Couldn't the league simply give us transparency? Like, we've learned to accept what a good or a bad completion percentage is. Why not give us what the grades are for these crews when they start the game so that I know, hey, this is a B-minus crew on this game that is called accurately 87% of their calls, which is pretty good? We would then have at least have knowledge of what we're looking at.

Like, we walk in every week being asked to give benefit of the doubt to officiating crews, when we live in a society that's more skeptical than ever. Nobody believes anybody. Nobody trusts anything. And we just presume that every ref is incompetent. Like, if we thought every quarterback had to complete 100% of their passes, every quarterback would suck. We know now that that's not the standard. Why not at least open up the information the officials have so that the world can start to understand better what officials are good or bad?

JORI EPSTEIN: I think because they are implementing a system with human error that they know has human error but they don't want to out any human for that error, they end up just, like, having all of this workaround with the weird videos, with the pool reports. Another thing that you could do if you want accountability, I don't think that the grades being out there is particularly helpful. Also, for family, like, yeah, players and coaches are graded. But we don't have all of their grades, and I think that that's OK.

But I do think, well, the NBA has a two-minute report. They go through every single thing that happens in the final two minutes and publish it publicly, even if there's no controversy. And so I think there are little things that can be done. I also think that on one hand, it's good that when teams submit calls that they didn't agree with to the league afterward, they get told which are right, which are wrong. And that is better. But also, then you have teams knowing that officials got calls wrong every week. And that's part of the idea of like, well, human error is a factor here.

But I think that we've reached a point where, to me, it's not that the individual officials are the problem. It's that the league has set up a system that doesn't best support these people. That doesn't mean you need full-time officials. But you don't have the best technology. You don't have the best training. You don't have the best accountability.

I had someone tell me today like, hey, the officials should be at practices every week if they're full-time so that they could actually be getting these reps. Like, think about the number of reps so many of these guys are getting that people on the field in the NFL are not. And there are better ways to do it. But they also take an investment from ownership, as we talked about at the beginning, that owners are not willing to give, and they're not angry enough to give it.

CHARLES ROBINSON: The gambling, the embrace of gambling, has not helped them, right? I mean, they know now that you're going to embrace it. You better be as perfect as you can possibly be because now this is something that you're functionally making money on in an ancillary or an adjacent revenue stream, right? Like, they're not running a sportsbook. But there's a lot of sportsbooks named for teams and all these different things now. And, you know, there's commercials, and they have their own slot machines, you know, branded slot machines and all these different things.

So that's a big part of this that has put more heat on it that they have to accept. Stop sitting there and going-- you know, saying to yourself, well, we're making all this money. We're doing great. You know this is-- people can complain all they want. But it's clearly-- it's not broken to the point where it's affecting our product in terms of people consuming it. So we're going to be fine. And then I think they just get annoyed with all of us complaining about it. But I'd just say like Jori said, fix the gaps you can fix, at the very least, for now.