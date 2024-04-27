NFL Softball gearing up for Neighbors For Love campaign

Apr. 26—The Niagara Frontier League softball teams are holding a week-long campaign of support starting Monday.

The Neighbors For Love campaign has teams playing to raise awareness for a cause in the Western New York community across five games from May 1-May 3.

Niagara Wheatfield hosts Lewiston-Porter at 5 p.m. May 1 in Sanborn, with the two programs participating in a joint breast cancer awareness game. Collections will be donated to Breast Cancer Awareness of WNY. A ceremony honoring breast cancer survivors and those who lost their battle will be held before the game.

Grand Island hosts Niagara Falls at 5:30 p.m. May 1 to support the Schools against Cancer-Team Roswell cause. Donations will be accepted in the junior varsity and varsity games. A pregame ceremony will be held at 5:10 p.m..

Lockport hosts CSAT at 5 p.m. May 2 at its diamond on Lincoln Avenue to collect non-perishable items for Sister Helen's Food Pantry at St. John the Baptist Outreach in Lockport. The items can be brought to the game and placed behind the backstop.

Niagara Falls hosts Niagara Wheatfield at 5 p.m. May 3 to support dog adoption. The Wolverines are teaming up with Diamonds in The Ruff Animal Rescue to raise awareness, with the shelter bringing dogs in hopes of finding them a new home. Donations are also welcome and greatly appreciated.

North Tonawanda held its cancer awareness night April 15 against Kenmore East.