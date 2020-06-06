NFL social-media employee helped put together Thursday’s player video

As it turns out, the video published by the NFL on Friday featuring Commissioner Roger Goodell is only the second-best video in which the league office had a hand this week.

Per a league source, an NFL social-media employee helped put together Thursday’s powerful video featuring multiple players who demanded change.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas asked the NFL employee for assistance, and the NFL employee helped. The end result was one of the most compelling 70 seconds of non-game action ever created in the league’s 100-year history, and the video is contributing to the sense of change that quickly has gone from hanging in the air to settling on the skin of every man, woman, and child in this nation.

The best news is that the NFL is quickly moving to the forefront of the effort. But more work will need to be done both to stay there and to push the envelope even farther.

