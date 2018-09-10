NFL snap judgements, week one: Aaron Rodgers and Khalil Mack more than prove their worth

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers reacts after throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb - FR155603 AP

NFL Sundays are finally back after the long, barren summer (the World Cup? What’s that?), and their return brought a welcome combination of the usual (Aaron Rodgers being Aaron Rodgers) and the surreal (seven-hour matches, the Browns didn’t lose).

With the New York Jets, Detroit Lions, LA Rams and Oakland Raiders still to play on Monday night, here are 15 snap judgements from the first weekend of NFL action.

Jimmy Garoppolo isn’t Jesus

He might have won his first seven games as an NFL starter and look like something off the glossy pages of a men’s magazine, but Jimmy G proved Sunday night that he isn’t perfect.

He completed just 15 of 33 passes and threw three picks as his 49ers went down 24-16 to a Minnesota Vikings team that looks like the real deal.

On his Vikings debut, Kirk Cousins outshone Garoppolo, passing for 244 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautifully weighted 22-yard dime to Stefon Diggs in the second quarter.

Minnesota showed why people have been talking up their Super Bowl credentials - they look one of the most complete rosters in the league, and have the perfect test when they come up against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers next weekend.

Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Danielle Hunter (99) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) Credit: USA TODAY

But Aaron Rodgers might be

Speaking of Aaron Rodgers and divine figures, number 12 did his very best Christ impression when he disappeared with a scary-looking leg injury early in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, only to emerge shrouded in white light to produce a stunning 20-point comeback - Rodgers’ largest in a career full of them.

20-0 down in the third quarter, Rodgers returned to the game and threw touchdown passes to Geronimo Allison and Davante Adams, before a 75-yard connection with Randall Cobb gave the Packers a 24-23 victory in a thrilling divisional season opener.

$134 million? Honestly, a bargain.

Story Continues

In the NFL, you get what you pay for

The Bears more than played their part in the matchup and came good on everyone’s hope they’ll be a far more exciting team to watch this season, but one man stood out for Matt Nagy’s side.

Like Rodgers, linebacker Khalil Mack proved that paying your stars is a no brainer in the NFL. In his debut game after his blockbuster trade from Oakland, Mack first strip-sacked backup quarterback Deshone Kizer, then picked him off and took the interception to the house for a score. Are you watching, Jon Gruden?

The Browns’ defense gives them an identity

Only the Browns could finally kick (or not kick, as it turned out) a 17-game losing streak without actually winning. A blocked field goal meant Cleveland had to settle for a 21-21 overtime tie with Pittsburgh, but while the Browns are still winless since 2016, they are definitely moving in the right direction.

Rookie Denzel Ward intercepted Ben Roethlisberger twice and the defense recorded five turnovers in total as they played with the type of swagger worth building a team around.

In Myles Garrett - who sacked Big Ben twice - they have a real stud who could be the face of the franchise for the next decade. Things are looking up in Cleveland.

And the Patriots’ D is off to a far quicker start

Early last season, everyone was talking about the New England Patriots’ defense as one of the worst in the league - before they duly turned it around and reached the Super Bowl.

No such concerns this year - the front seven gave Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson hell on Sunday, hurrying him, destroying his pocket and generally making him look a shadow of the fearless rookie who torched secondaries up and down the country before his injury last season.

On the other side, Tom Brady looked every bit himself as he threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns in the 27-20 win. Age is just a number.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, right, speak at midfield Credit: AP

Fitzmagic is real

Ryan Fitzpatrick - the 35-year-old journeyman backup QB filling in for the suspended Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay - produced the shock of the night as he carved up the New Orleans Saints for 417 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-40 shootout victory in the Superdome.

Fitzpatrick also rushed for a score in an otherworldly performance which saw Buccaneers receivers Mike Evans and DeSean Jackson rack up nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns between them.

For the Saints, Michael Thomas caught for 180 yards and Alvin Kamara got into the end zone three times - the second-year star running back may well be an offensive player of the year candidate - but there are big questions for a defense everyone thought would be solid.

And so is the Kansas City offense

Kansas City is going to be a fun place to watch football this season. Second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for four touchdowns in a display which outdid even the most optimistic Chiefs fans’ expectations.

Tyreek Hill continues to look like a video game player whose speed has been set to 99. The rapid wideout scored twice, including a 91-yard punt return on the very first play of the game, to help the Chiefs to a 38-28 win.

The Chargers, meanwhile, gonna Charger. They have so much talent on this roster that missing the playoffs would be criminal - they can’t start 0-4 again. Thankfully they have the Bills next up…

It’s going to be a long, cold season in Buffalo

The Bills… oh man, the Bills. Nathan Peterman had one of the worst quarterback games in NFL history - throwing for just 24 yards and two interceptions, and achieving a near impossible 0.0 passer rating - as Buffalo were crushed 47-3 by the Ravens.

They looked abysmal on both sides of the ball, and unless rookie QB Josh Allen - who replaced Peterman in the third quarter and will surely start week two against the Chargers - is a total baller, it’s going to be a long, painful season for the Bills Mafia.

But the Ravens could be a real AFC contender

The Bills were so bad it’s hard to judge just how good the Ravens are, but they did everything right on Sunday. Joe Flacco looked rejuvenated, throwing for 236 yards and three touchdowns, while the defense was miserly and the rushing attack looked effective in the end zone.

The Ravens are my pick for the AFC North this year, and a sneaky candidate to go all the way in the AFC. Far tougher tests will come, but watch this space.

The Giants are still held back by Eli and their O-line

Rookie running back Saquon Barkley gave the NFL a firm welcoming handshake with a 68-yard touchdown run and Odell Beckham Junior reeled in 111 yards’ worth of passes, but the Giants’ stardust at the skill positions was blown away by poor offensive line play and an Eli Manning who is very much in the twilight of his career.

The Jaguars didn’t need to do much on offense to clinch a 20-15 victory, but if running back Leonard Fournette’s hamstring injury proves to be serious, you have to ask just how far this excellent defense can carry an attack that may well be worse than last season.

The Cowboys have questions to answer on offense

The Carolina Panthers’ 16-8 win over Dallas was closer than it should have been. The Cowboys failed to reach Panthers territory for the entire first half and their first six possessions all resulted in punts as their offensive line was ripped apart and Ezekiel Elliott looked largely ineffective.

For Carolina, new offensive coordinator Norv Turner proved he’s not afraid to let Cam Newton run with the ball and Christian McCaffrey showed glimpses of why he’s slated for a big season in Charlotte, but it’s the stellar defense which will keep this team relevant in the crowded NFC South.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton Credit: USA TODAY

Andrew Luck is back in the game

Things looked shaky when he threw an interception with his very first pass, but Andrew Luck recovered to put in a performance that will ease Colts fans’ minds, despite a 34-23 defeat to the Bengals.

Luck threw for 319 yards and two touchdowns, looking at times like the magical player we all fell in love with during his rookie year. He’s back, and the NFL is a better place for it.

Cincinnati started slowly, but big fourth quarter performances from Andy Dalton, Joe Mixon and AJ Green mean the Bengals are one of the most intriguing teams in the league early in the season.

Same, same but different for Seattle and Denver

For the Seahawks, Russell Wilson is still the same world class quarterback who can somehow get by without an effective O-line or the arsenal of flashy weapons afforded to some of the league’s other top QBs.

For the Broncos, Von Miller is still a sack machine (he put Wilson down three times) and one of the best defensive players in the league.

The difference is that in Case Keenum, they now have a quarterback who - while not a star - is good enough to win games. In true Keenum style he threw three touchdowns and three picks as the Broncos edged to a 27-24 win in Seattle.

Adrian Peterson has plenty left in the tank

Twenty-six carries, 96 yards and a touchdown? Adrian Peterson ain’t done with the NFL yet. The future Hall-of-Famer surpassed Barry Sanders, Marshall Faulk and Jim Brown to become the league’s tenth all-time leading rusher and was big factor in his Redskins debut, helping his new team to a 24-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Alex Smith also looked his usual reliable self on debut for a Washington team that has slipped under the radar a little. They might be best placed to challenge the Eagles in the NFC East.

Miami should have their eye on a playoff berth

Thanks to two lengthy stoppages for lightning, Miami and Tennessee’s opener lasted a mammoth seven hours and eight minutes - making it the longest NFL game since the league merger in 1970.

Returning QB Ryan Tannehill showed why the Dolphins were happy to stick with him this offseason, floating a beautiful pass to Kenny Stills in a 230-yard, two touchdown performance.

With the weak Bills and Jets each on their schedule twice, Miami need to be making a strong push for a wildcard playoff berth this season.