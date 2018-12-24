NFL snap judgements, week 16: Saints dump Steelers into trouble and Seahawks clinch playoffs with win over Chiefs

Wide receiver Doug Baldwin catches a touchdown pass in the Seahawks' win over the Chiefs - USA TODAY Sports

We're almost there, people. There is just one more week (plus Monday night's probably horror show between the Broncos and Raiders, which I assume we're all going to ignore?) to play in the 2018 NFL regular season.

Week 16 made everything look a lot clearer in the NFC playoff race, while throwing the AFC into chaos. Only the Eagles are left to try and steal the sixth seed away from the Vikings in the NFC, but in the AFC the Steelers went from division leaders to dropping out of the postseason altogether, and the Colts now find themselves in position for January football for the first time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's what we learned from all of Saturday and Sunday's games, and how it affects the league going into week 17.

Saints clinch first seed and leave Steelers in dire straits

JuJu Smith-Schuster's fumble meant the Saints came away with the win on Sunday night Credit: AP Photo/Butch Dill

The New Orleans Saints showed why the have the best record in the NFL by pulling two massive plays out of the bag in the fourth quarter to seal the number one seed in the NFC and leave the Steelers' playoff hopes hanging by a thread. Trailing by four points with less than two minutes on the clock, Drew Brees found Michael Thomas in the end zone to take the lead, but left time on the clock for Ben Roethlisberger to save the day for the Steelers.

Story continues

Instead, Demario Davis knocked the ball out of JuJu Smith-Schuster's arms on what looked like a huge completion, it was recovered by Sheldon Rankins, and Brees was able to take a knee for the 31-28 victory. For much of the second half it really looked like the Steelers might pull it off. The Roethlisbeger (33 of 50, 380 yards, three touchdowns) to Antonio Brown connection was at its most lethal best - Brown caught 14 passes for 185 yards and two touchdowns, constantly gashing the New Orleans secondary for big plays, and yet it still wasn't enough to beat the Saints, who put the concerns of the last three weeks firmly to bed.

Brees (27 of 39, 326 yards, one touchdown) picked apart the Pittsburgh defense all night before turning to the run game in the red zone. Mark Ingram rushed in the first score before Alvin Kamara added two more. Tedd Ginn's return from IR was everything you'd expect from Tedd Ginn - the speedy wideout gave Brees a much-needed deep option in the passing game, but also had a couple of very characteristic drops.

Seahawks outgun Chiefs to seal wild card spot

Patrick Mahomes and Russell Wilson were both excellent on Sunday Night Football Credit: Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY

The two best quarterbacks on the move were on display in Seattle on Sunday Night Football, but it was Russell Wilson who came out on top over Patrick Mahomes to seal the Seahawks' place in the postseason. Wilson extended plays with his legs and scrambled for first downs all night. He hit Nick Vannett, Doug Baldwin and Ed Dickson for his three touchdowns, and Chris Carson powered home two more inside the red zone as Seattle pulled off the type of win that makes you believe they can beat anybody when it's all on the line in January.

With so many shiny new toys drawing headlines around the NFL it's been easy to overlook Wilson this season, but it's impossible to overstate his value to this team. The Seahawks have turned into a run-first offense this year, but they know Wilson has the ability to put the team on his back and carry them through big moments when they need him most. The only man who rivals him when he gets outside the pocket was lined up on the other side last night.

Mahomes may have ended up on the losing side, but he was brilliant again here. As always he made a few truly special throws, including a perfectly placed dart to Charcandrick West in the end zone which he threw while off-balance and on the run under pressure from Seattle defenders. The Chiefs losing their last two may affect Mahomes' MVP chances, but it shouldn't. The guy has been unreal all year, and there's no question in my mind that he deserves the award.

A failed onside kick meant Mahomes never got the chance to try a late comeback this time around. He finished with 273 passing yards and three touchdowns - strikes to Damien Williams and Demarcus Robinson as well as the one to West. The Chiefs should still wrap up the one seed in the AFC by beating the Raiders next week, so this loss doesn't hurt them too much.

Saint Nick keeps Christmas miracle alive in Philly

Nick Foles celebrates after beating the Texans in Philadelphia Credit: AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Nick Foles seems determined to make history repeat itself in Philadelphia. The man who comes alive in December completed 35 of 49 for a franchise-record 471 yards, four touchdowns and a pick as the Eagles overturned Deshaun Watson's late comeback to beat the Texans 32-30.

Foles was excellent, first connecting with Darren Sproles on a long catch-and-run touchdown, then hitting Nelson Agholor (five catches for 116 yards) with a beautiful deep strike which saw the receiver beat his man before turning round and falling backwards into the end zone with his arms stretched out like Jesus. Foles also found Zach Ertz in the end zone twice - Ertz's 12 catches for 110 yards took him past Jason Witten for the most receptions for a tight end in a single season, and there's still one more game to go.

It looked for a minute like the Texans may complete an unlikely comeback. An incredible play from Deshaun Watson (29 of 40, 339 yards, two touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns) late in the fourth quarter saw him evade two sacks and hit Rasul Douglas to move the ball downfield, before launching a 35-yard score to Vyncint Smith two plays later, but Houston's defense let him down. They let Foles march back down the field on a couple of big plays to set up Jake Elliott's game-winning field goal.

The Steelers' defeat means the Texans' playoff berth is safe, but they do fall out of the number two seed with this loss. The Eagles, meanwhile, still need some help to reach the postseason, but will squeak in with a win over the Redskins and a Vikings defeat to Chicago in week 17. Extremely possible.

Cowboys own NFC East after beating Bucs

Jaylon Smith runs in a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the Cowboys' win over the Buccaneers Credit: AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

It wasn't all that pretty, but Cowboys fans won't care - they're NFC East champions for the second time in three years after a 27-20 win over the Buccaneers in Dallas. The Cowboys won the game in the first quarter - Dak Prescott rushed in a score on their opening drive before Randy Gregory strip sacked Jameis Winston on the Bucs' following drive and the ball was scooped up by Jaylon Smith and returned 69 yards for a score.

Prescott hit Michael Gallup with a perfect four-yard strike to the back of the end zone to give Dallas some breathing space in the third quarter. Jameis Winston responded by connecting with Mike Evans for a seven-yard score with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth, but Tampa Bay couldn't recover the onside kick and the Cowboys knelt on it to seal an unlikely division crown.

Dallas will now host a playoff game in January, very likely to be against the Seahawks so long as Seattle take care of business against the Cardinals next week. That could be a nailbiter between two teams with very similar philosophies - in a year where all-out offense has been the presiding narrative, Dallas and Seattle have built their success off strong defenses and punishing rushing attacks.

Andrew Luck comeback leaves Colts' fate in own hands

Andrew Luck comes out onto the field ready to take down the New York Giants and move into playoff position Credit: Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY

Andrew Luck did what Andrew Luck does best, pulling the Colts back from the brink to seal a second-half comeback over the Giants and move them into the sixth seed in the AFC with one game to play. Luck hit Chester Rogers on a one-yard score with less than a minute remaining, before a huge interception from Malik Hooker on his own 35-yard line sealed a 28-27 win for Indianapolis. Everything is now on the line in their week 17 clash with the Titans, which has been flexed to Sunday Night Football.

The Colts started sluggishly and let the Giants jump out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter courtesy of a Saquon Barkley rushing touchdown and a three-yard connection from Eli Manning to Scott Simonson. Manning also had a rare rushing score in the third quarter, but that's when the Colts really came alive. Luck led his team on two straight scoring drives, the first a short pass to Dontrelle Inman and the second rushed in by Marlon Mack.

Luck finished 31 of 47 for 357 yards, two scores and an interception on a day where the running game struggled to get going outside of the red zone. TY Hilton was once again Luck's main man, ending the day with 138 yards receiving from seven catches. That's Hilton's fourth 100-yard game in seven weeks - his numbers since the bye in week nine have been simply outstanding.

Vikings take care of business in Detroit

Kyle Rudolph hail mary TD pic.twitter.com/zZ3ZyqABTY — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) December 23, 2018

Kirk Cousins had one of his best days as a Viking as they flattened the Lions 27-9 and tightened their grip on the sixth seed in the NFC. Cousins completed 21 of 28 for 253 yards and three touchdowns, including a near-50-yard hail mary connection with Kyle Rudolph on the stroke of half-time to give Minnesota the lead going into the break.

After starting the game with four punts Cousins found Stefon Diggs for an eight-yard score on the preceding drive, and he looked to Rudolph again to make things comfortable late in the third. While Cousins was clean and effective, much of the praise should go to the Vikings defense, which kept Detroit out of the end zone all day, limited them to barely 200 yards of offense and forced two big turnovers on downs late on to seal the win.

Matthew Stafford's struggled have been a little under the radar this season, but he's not played this poorly since his rookie year. The offensive line hasn't helped him, but you still expect far more from a quarterback who's earning $27 million this season.

Pats make it a record 10 titles in a row

Julian Edelman dives into the end zone to score a 32-yard touchdown for the Patriots Credit: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The Patriots clinched their 10th straight AFC East title and their 10th straight trip to the playoffs with a comfortable 24-12 win over the Bills in Foxborough. No team has ever achieved either of those feats before in NFL history. We're so used to the Patriots' excellence that it can sometimes be easy to forget just how improbable their last 15 years or so of dominance are in a sport which does its best to promote parity. Sure, it can get a little stale seeing the same team at the top year-in, year-out, but we'll miss these Pats when they're gone.

New England won despite Tom Brady struggling. The GOAT looked off all day, finishing 13 of 24 for 126 yards, one touchdown (to Julian Edelman on a smart play where he bounced back up off his tackler to jog into the end zone) and two picks - to Lorenzo Alexander and Jordan Poyer. With the win sealed he was eventually taken out of the game for Brian Hoyer late in the fourth. Thankfully for Brady the run game was on fire - Sony Michel averaged 6.1 yards per carry and went off for 116 yards and a score, as James White, Rex Burkhead and Cordarrelle Patterson all made useful contributions out of the backfield.

Josh Allen had an ugly, ugly day for the Bills. When he struggles to run the ball he can make for pretty nasty viewing. On Sunday he repeatedly missed open receivers and matched Brady with two interceptions. His only touchdown was a 31-yard pass to Zay Jones with the game already dead in the fourth quarter.

Todd Gurley who? CJ Anderson goes off for Rams

CJ Anderson falls into the end zone for his first touchdown as an LA Ram Credit: AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

The Rams got back to winning ways in Arizona, thanks largely to a huge day for CJ Anderson, who they only signed off the street a few days ago. Anderson made sure LA didn't miss the injured Todd Gurley, as he rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown from 20 carries. Three of the Rams' four scores came on the ground - Robert Woods ran in the first on a jet sweep and Jared Goff also carried one into the end zone himself.

Goff was better on Sunday after being really poor over the last three weeks. He finished 19 of 24 for 216 yards and a score, and Rams fans will be praying his troubles are behind him with the playoffs now just a couple of weeks away.

For the Cardinals it was another depressing day, only made better by the first touchdown pass of Larry Fitzgerald's illustrious career. Fitzgerald hit David Johnson in the end zone on a 32-yard trick play in what may have been his final home game as an Arizona Cardinal. We'll have to wait and see what the future holds for Larry Legend, but whatever happens we will be adored in Arizona - and indeed around the entire NFL - forever. A proper sportsman.

Niners make life tough for Bears

Danny Trevathan celebrates after intercepting Nick Mullens' in the Bears' win over the 49ers Credit: Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY

The 49ers may be 4-11, but they know how to make life difficult for some of the league's best teams. After turning over the Seahawks last week they made the Bears sweat on Sunday, but any real hope of stealing a win was dashed when Danny Trevathan picked off Nick Mullens in the fourth quarter. Mullens otherwise held up pretty well against Chicago's famous defense. The Niners were held to just three field goals in the 14-9 defeat, but for an undrafted second-year QB to look even competent against this destructive outfit is no mean feat.

The Bears shouldn't be too worried by this scare. After Jordan Howard's two-yard touchdown run gave them the lead in the third quarter you always knew the defense would do its job. A first-round bye is still in play if they can out away the Vikings next week and these 49ers can do them a favour against the Rams.

One last note on this game: three players were ejected in the fourth quarter after Marcell Harris laid a dirty hit on Mitchell Trubisky, who was already sliding for the first down. Harris was sent packing for the hit, and the ensuing fight also saw Richard Sherman and Anthony Miller take early baths.

Rodgers edges overtime shootout over Jets

Davante Adams catches the overtime touchdown to win it for the Packers Credit: Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY

This game had no right to be so entertaining with nothing on the line, but the Packers' 44-38 overtime win over the Jets in New Jersey was maybe the most fun of the day. Rodgers had a monstrous fantasy day, finishing 37 of 55 for 442 yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. A perfect throw to Davante Adams on the opening possession of overtime sealed the win on a day where Jamaal Williams also went big. He had 95 yards rushing and a score in Aaron Jones' absence.

For the pragmatic Jets fan, this was the perfect outcome. Sam Darnold impressed for the third straight week, closing the day 24 of 35 for 341 yards and three touchdowns, but the defeat keeps New York's high draft pick intact. Darnold's growing connections with Robby Anderson (nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown) and tight end Chris Herndon (six receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown) are really encouraging, and something the Jets will be able to build their offense around in their most likely Todd Bowles-less future.

Elsewhere in the NFL...