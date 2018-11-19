NFL snap judgements, week 11: Bears defense takes control of the NFC North and Saints sign Eagles' death warrant

Eddie Jackson's fourth quarter interception put the nail in the Vikings' coffin and helped the Bears to a defense-driven victory in Chicago - USA TODAY Sports

It's been a relentless, exhausting week of NFL action, and we've not even got to the big one yet. All eyes are on Los Angeles for the Rams and Chiefs' monster showdown on Monday Night Football, but the rest of the league served up one hell of an appetiser on Sunday. All but two of week 11's games were decided by a single score with game-winning field goals and unlikely comebacks galore.

Here's what we learned in a week which solidified the Saints' Super Bowl credentials, put the Steelers into position for a first round bye and sowed seeds of doubt into the minds of Chargers, Panthers and Redskins fans.

The Bears' defense will carry them into January

The Bears defense was at its dominant best, making Kirk Cousins and the Vikings offense a non-factor until it was too late. The eventual 25-20 scoreline flatters Minnesota, who were totally dominated by Chicago in the first half. Khalil Mack was the very best version of himself, sacking Cousins once and also forcing a fumble, but it was Eddie Jackson's pick six that really put the Bears in the ascendancy. This defense may not be the league's best according to the stats, but their ability to make huge, game-winning plays makes them one of the most dangerous units in all of football.

Cousins really couldn't move the ball until the fourth quarter, when the Vikings put up 17 of their 20 points in a desperate attempt to claw victory from the jaws of defeat. Despite Cousins linking up with Stefon Diggs on a number of clutch plays Minnesota never really got close, and the NFC North is now very much Chicago's to lose.

On offense Mitchell Trubisky continues to be invaluable as a runner. He is almost Cam Newton-esque in his ability to extend plays with his legs and scramble for first downs. He had a couple of ugly interceptions in this game, but in the end did enough not to let down a devastating defensive display. That's the recipe for success for Chicago - keep the offense ticking while the defense deals out the real damage. The Vikings will head back to Minneapolis feeling more than a little shellshocked by this beatdown at the hands of the North's former whipping boys.

Jags defense finally shows up, but can't stop Big Ben

Vance McDonald catches an 11-yard touchdown which helped seal the Steelers' fourth quarter comeback in Jacksonville Credit: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Ten days ago the Steelers didn't even need to turn up in the second half - the game had already been won. Not so on Sunday. Ben Roethlisberger dove into the end zone in the dying seconds to cap off a 20-16 win from 16-0 down.

The Jags defense finally showed up to class. Jalen Ramsey responded to talk he may be traded in the offseason by picking off Ben Roethlisberger twice, including a stunning grab in the end zone, as Jacksonville totally shut Pittsburgh out in the first half. It was Roethlisberger who would have the last laugh. On a day where James Conner struggled, managing just 25 yards from nine carries, Big Ben turned to Antonio Brown, who he hit on a beautiful 78-yard scoring bomb, before keeping it himself for the win.

In many ways this win was more impressive and tells us more about the Steelers than last week's rout of Carolina. Last season's divisional playoff defeat would have crept into Pittsburgh players' minds as they found themselves totally stifled by the Jaguars in the first half, but they cast aside those demons and are now absolutely in the hunt for a first round bye at 7-2-1. This isn't just a talented team, they have fight too.

Their defensive line continues to be a decisive factor. Blake Bortles was sacked six times on a day where he attempted just 18 passes and completed 10. The Jaguars leaned heavily on Leonard Fournette (28 carries for 98 yards and a touchdown), but Pittsburgh's defense in their own territory limited them mostly to field goals.

The Saints might just be unstoppable

The Saints decimated the Eagles in the Superdome and look like the best team in football right now Credit: Chuck Cook/USA Today

New Orleans made Super Bowl LII feel like ancient history as they utterly embarrassed the Eagles, crushing them 48-7 and outgaining them by almost 400 yards in a game "men against boys" doesn't even begin to cover. There were countless positives on offense - Dres Brees' 363 yards and four touchdowns, Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara's 100-yard games and especially rookie wideout Tre'Quan Smith's 10 catches for 157 yards and a score, but it was the performance of the defense that was most encouraging. The Saints picked off Carson Wentz three times and shut him down on almost every drive. If this unit can hit its stride down the stretch I don't think anyone can beat the Saints on their day.

The New Orleans offense is on track to become the third highest scoring in NFL history - we could be looking at an all-time great team. The Eagles, meanwhile, look a shadow of their former selves. Nothing is clicking on either side of the ball, and there just seems to be a dark aura around them this year. After their first Super Bowl win they're discovering just how hard it is to repeat. The hangover is real, people.

It's time for Panthers fans to start worrying

Kenny Golladay's outrageous touchdown grab condemned the Panthers to a second straight defeat Credit: AP Photo/Paul Sancya

The Panthers followed up last week's troublesome defeat to the Steelers with... another troublesome defeat to the Lions. Ron Rivera's decision to go for a two-point conversion down 20-19 with a minute to play will be blamed, but Cam Newton missed a wide open Jarius Wright on the play, and in truth this was a game Carolina didn't deserve to win.

The Panthers never got the run game going against a team which hasn't been able to stop anyone on the ground, and drop after drop by hometown boy Devin Funchess killed them on offense. On defense Carolina got to Matthew Stafford just once, after he had been sacked 16 times in his previous two games, and there was a big fat zero in the turnover column too. The one positive for the Panthers was the performance of DJ Moore, who hauled in seven receptions for 157 yards and a score, including a blistering 82-yard catch-and-run on which he was stopped just short of the paint by Darius Slay.

Matt Patricia will be encouraged by a much cleaner Lions display. The offensive line kept Stafford upright and created holes for Kerryon Johnson, who hurt Carolina with 87 yards from 15 carries before leaving the field injured. Kenny Golladay stepped up in a big way with Marvin Jones hurt and Golden Tate in Philadelphia. He had 113 yards receiving and an outrageous diving touchdown catch which proved to be decisive.

The Colts' playoff run is a legit storyline

TY Hilton defied all logic with his third quarter touchdown against the Titans Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski/USA Today

Titans fans must hate Andrew Luck's guts. Luck made it 10 wins from 10 over Tennessee on Sunday, dominating a team which had completely shut down Tom Brady just a week prior. He completed 23 of his 29 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, and I don't think it's too over the top to say he's looking as dangerous as he did in his magnificent 2014 campaign. The Colts might be 5-5 and still an outsider for a wild card spot in the AFC, but they're a genuinely good team who will strike fear into the hearts of anyone else in that conference.

The theme of Luck's season has been turning no-name receivers into catching machines, but it was their star man, TY Hilton, who took centre stage on Sunday. Hilton had 155 yards and two scores, including an otherworldly act of balance which say him somehow shrug off a defender and stay in bounds while navigating the touchline like a tightrope walker.

There's little to say about the Titans other than that they continue to be the most frustratingly inconsistent team in the league. They seem to raise their game against star opponents only to undo it all with limp defeats the next week. Perhaps an even bigger blow than the 38-10 scoreline was Marcus Mariota leaving the game with an injured throwing elbow in the second quarter. Mariota had been playing really well these past few weeks and an extended run of Blaine Gabbert under centre will likely knock Tennessee out of playoff contention.

Side note: Andrew Luck remained sack-free for the fifth straight game - this offensive line's remarkable turnaround shows just what you can do in a single offseason when the front office is clued in and you pick the right coaches.

Houston's win blows the NFC East wide open

Alex Smith suffered a nasty leg break which throws doubt over the Redskins' entire season Credit: Brad Mills/USA Today

What an absolute sickener for Washington. Dustin Hopkins' game-winning 63-yard field goal attempt dropped short of the sticks, and just like that Redskins fans' playoff dreams lay in tatters. The defeat they can take, their starting quarterback's gruesome, season-ending leg break, less so. Alex Smith's lower leg buckled as he was sacked by JJ Watt and Kareem Jackson, an eerie 33 years to the day since the very same thing happened to Joe Theisman, who was watching from the stands. The 6-4 Redskins still lead the NFC East, but is Colt McCoy really the guy to lead them to the promised land? Will they bring someone in off the street? Colin Kaepernick, anyone?

Smith's injury overshadowed what had been an intriguing contest between two first placed teams. The Texans defense looked a poor match for Washington's offense. They kept Adrian Peterson bottled up until he got to the red zone, where he found the paint twice on jinking cuts down the left side. The Texans offense struggled too - actually, this felt much more like an NFL game from seasons past rather than this year's all-offense offering. It was quite a nice change.

It was Houston's defense which proved the decisive factor. JJ Watt and co. finished with five sacks and two picks, one of those a 102-yard end zone to end zone dash from rookie Justin Reid which really flipped the momentum and put the Texans in the driver's seat. They've now won seven on the bounce following an 0-3 start and look semi-comfortable stop the AFC South.

And the Cowboys might be there to take it

Ezekiel Elliott was the main man again for Dallas Credit: Dale Zanine/USA Today

Seemingly from nowhere the Cowboys have pulled themselves right back into contention for the NFC East crown. Brett Maher's field goal as time expired meant the Cowboys have won back-to-back games for the first time this season, and can join the Redskins on top of the division by beating them in Dallas on Thursday night.

The Falcons led 9-6 going into the fourth quarter when the game suddenly exploded, and once again it was Ezekiel Elliott who muscled his way into the headlines. Elliott finished with 201 yards from scrimmage and the all-important late score which helped tilt the game in Dallas' favour. He always looked a poor match-up for this Atlanta defense, and any hopes the Cowboys have of making a run into January rest pretty squarely on his very large, very capable shoulders.

A first NFL pick for Leighton Vander Esch adds more fuel to the Defensive Rookie of the Year fire for the Cowboys linebacker. It looks like Dallas have hit hard on the 19th pick in this year's draft. This team's stout defense and relentless running game approach is pretty old school, but is starting to look effective - don't take your eyes off the Cowboys down the stretch.

Is this the start of the Chargers' annual implosion?

Von Miller recorded his second career interception in the Broncos' unlikely win over the Chargers Credit: Robert Hanashiro/USA Today

Now there are the Chargers we know and love! Los Angeles blew what seemed like a comfortable 19-7 lead at home against the Broncos, Brandon McManus' 34-yard field goal sealing a 23-22 comeback win for Denver as the clock ran to zero. The game flipped when Von Miller picked off Philip Rivers in the second half, setting up the Royce Freeman touchdown which jump started the comeback and pulled Denver to within just five points.

The Broncos looked most dangerous when they got the ball in the hands of rookie scat back Phillip Lindsay. Lindsay rushed for 79 yards and two scores and also had four catches for 27, meaning he finished with over 100 scrimmage yards for the fourth time in his short career. The Broncos are out of it in the AFC this season, but they'll still take great pleasure in throwing a spanner in their rivals' playoff works.

The Chargers were hurt by two uncharacteristic Rivers interceptions, and failed to get Melvin Gordon rolling out of the backfield in the way that's given them so much success to this point. Instead he was mostly a weapon in the receiving game, finishing with six catches for 87 yards. Antonio Gates also rolled back the years with five receptions for 80 and a touchdown - he was Rivers' crutch on crucial third down plays, just like the good old days.

Speaking of the good old days, the big question now is whether the Chargers will get the yips and find a way to blow apart a mostly-excellent season. There's no way they should be missing the playoffs from here, but LA have a large amount of previous.

Lamar Jackson's legs are more dangerous than Joe Flacco's arm

Lamar Jackson showed what he can do as a runner in his first career start Credit: AP Photo/Nick Wass

Lamar Jackson set an NFL record on his first career start by rushing 27 times against the Bengals - the most of any quarterback in a single game in league history. It proved fruitful, too - Jackson picked 117 yards on the ground in Baltimore's 24-21 win, and was supported by running back Gus Edwards, who proved his worth in a newfound feature back role. Edwards ran for 115 yards and two scores and helped Jackson set another record - the most rushing yards by a rookie QB and RB combo in NFL history.

Jackson was perfectly serviceable as a passer too. He completed 13 of 19 for 150 yards and an interception, and may well have earned himself the starting job for the rest of the season. We can but hope. Baltimore now have the all-important tie-breaker over Cincinnati in the AFC playoff race, and at 5-5 will battle with the Colts, Dolphins and Titans for the final wild card spot.

On the other side Andy Dalton also led his team in rushing, though with a far more depressing two carries for 29 yards. The Bengals hung in the game to the very end and were level going into the third quarter, but they're really struggling without AJ Green and Tyler Eifert on the field.

