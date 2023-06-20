Here are the NFL’s six key gambling policy rules for players to follow

If you’re wondering what exactly the NFL’s gambling policy entails, we now have some details on the rules that players should follow.

During a league conference call held on Tuesday, the NFL discussed their sports betting policy and what they’re doing to educate players in the wake of recent gambling suspensions. The NFL provided guidelines for players to follow, so they too don’t wind up suspended.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport shared six key rules for all players to follow. Here’s a quick look at those six key rules from the league, along with some commentary:

Don't bet on the NFL

More details via the NFL:

Don’t ever bet on any NFL Game. Not even $1.

This includes your team’s games AND other team’s games.

Don’t bet on outcomes, points scored, parlays, prop bets or futures bets.

Players also aren’t allowed to bet on any NFL event such as the draft, combine, pro bowl, flag football or NFL honors.

Basically, don’t bet on anything related to the NFL.

Don't gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game, or staying at a team hotel

Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

More details via the NFL:

Don’t bet on anything when. . . .

You’re at the team’s facility or stadium (including the parking lot). On a team road trip. On a team plane, bus, or car. At a team hotel. Traveling on other official team business.

Basically, don’t gamble at work. Full stop.

Players are permitted to gamble on other sports, but they simply cannot do so while they are at work.

Don't have someone bet for you

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Despite what Cris Carter says, it’s not OK to have a “fall guy.” If someone is placing bets for a player, that player will still be subject to league discipline.

Don't share team 'inside information'

Insider trading is forbidden — especially if it’s the Patriots asking for your secrets.

Don't enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season

Alberto Mariani/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Players will have to be extra careful about this one with sportsbooks opening physical locations in many stadiums across the league.

Don't play daily fantasy football

This is an interesting distinction at the intersection of fantasy football and sports betting. Daily fantasy sports apparently fall under the realm of gambling in the eyes of the league.

