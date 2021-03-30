NFL single-season records that could be broken with a 17-game schedule
The NFL has officially adopted a 17-game schedule starting in 2021. The league will borrow from the original four-game preseason and carry over to the regular season.
With the extra regular season game affords an opportunity for some regular season records to be shattered. Here is a look at some records that could be broken now that an extra regular season game has been added to the schedule.
1. Passing touchdowns
Patrick Mahomes got to 50 in 2018 during a 16-game slate that included sitting for most of the fourth quarter in Week 17. If a team with a proficient passer is needing to win Game 17 to make the playoffs, football fans may see 60. The record is 55 set by Peyton Manning in 2013 with the Denver Broncos.
2. Passing yards
This record has actually stayed in tact since 2013 when Manning set the mark at 5,477. In the last five seasons, Drew Brees was close with 5,208.
3. Pass completions
Brees didn't get the passing yards record in 2016, but he did set the completion mark at 471, which broke his previous record set in 2011 of 468. With the NFL being more of a pass-heavy league, the completion mark is destined to fall.
4. Fourth quarter comebacks
Matthew Stafford set the record at eight in 2016. If there is the right combination of a team that is saddling up a quarterback to erase their mistakes, and he is clutch throughout the season, nine games isn't unrealistic.
5. Rushing yards
Eric Dickerson set the record at 2,105 in 1984 with the Los Angeles Rams. Derrick Henry is the closest active player to reach the mark with 2,027 for the Tennessee Titans in 2020 with the Titans needing to win that Week 17 game. A team dependent on its league-leading rusher will more than likely use all 17 games to secure a playoff spot.
6. Receptions
Thomas had 149 in 2019, breaking Marvin Harrison's record of 143 in 2002. Given how dependent the game is on passing, a receiver hitting 150 is highly likely.
7. Receiving yards
Calvin Johnson set the mark at 1,964 in 2012, and Julio Jones was close with 1,871 in 2015. Johnson was playing on a 4-12 Detroit Lions team when he set the record. Similarly, it would take a losing team with a great receiver to break the mark in 17 games.
8. Receiving touchdowns
Randy Moss set the record at 23 in 2007 with the New England Patriots playing for a perfect record throughout all 16 games. The Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams was the closest in the last five seasons with 18.
9. Sacks
Since 2001, there have been five instances of a player getting 20.0 sacks. Take Jared Allen in 2011 and Justin Houston in 2014, who each had 22.0 sacks. All it would have taken is one more sack to break Michael Strahan's 22.5 record set in 2001.
10. Total yards surrendered
The New Orleans Saints gave up the most with 7,042 in 2012. The Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars each allowed more than 6,600 during 2020. Imagine if they had one more game to play.
