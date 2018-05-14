NFL silent on gambling ruling

On Monday, the NFL experienced the agony of defeat in the highest court in the nation. Soon, the NFL will experience the thrill of financial victory.

Ever proud of its track record in court, losing before the U.S. Supreme Court in the sports betting case undermines the league’s legal prowess. But it will result in the NFL making more millions (maybe billions) via increased interest in the sport sparked by wagering, along with the possibility that some states will be dumb enough to pay “integrity fees” to the sports leagues.

For now, the NFL is silent. The league had no statement when the Supreme Court took up the case in which the NFL and other leagues hoped to keep New Jersey for adopting sports betting. So far, the league has said nothing about Monday’s reversal of the law that the league has fought hard to defend.

The decision to keep quiet meshes with the league’s broader approach to the potential proliferation of sports wagering. Historically, Commissioner Roger Goodell has spoken out strongly against it while owners and other movers and shakers have recognized the potential windfall flowing from legal betting.

Whatever the league does or doesn’t say about it, the league stands to make more money from increased rights fees (driven by increased ratings and advertising dollars). Also, the availability of micro-wagering on the outcome of every single play and a laundry list of in-game prop bets based on scoring and statistics could help fill stadiums with fans who would be focused in between plays not on Twitter or Facebook but on placing wagers before the next snap.