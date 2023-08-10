NFL shut out top Steelers defenders in stat projections

Two seasons ago, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt tied the single-season record for sacks. In 2022, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick led the NFL with six interceptions. But none of that mattered when the NFL Network put out their predictions for the league leaders in every major statistical category for 2023.

They project San Francisco 49ers edge Nick Bosa to lead the NFL with 14.0 sacks. Last season, the Steelers other edge rusher, Alex Highsmith finished the year with 14.5 sacks after Watt missed seven games with a partially torn pectoral. Watt might not lead the league in sacks in 2023, and Highsmith might not either but I’m willing to wager whoever does finishes with more than just 14.0 sacks.

As far as interceptions, NFL Network has Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell leading the NFL with six sacks. Bell had a career-high four interceptions last season but only had two career interceptions in six seasons before that total. This feels like a huge stretch for Bell to do it again and with the improvements the Steelers made in the secondary, Fitzpatrick could have his best season yet.

