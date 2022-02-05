NFL shoots down Bengals Super Bowl LVI watch party at Paul Brown Stadium

The Cincinnati Bengals and Hamilton County wanted to broadcast the team’s appearance in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams at a watch party at Paul Brown Stadium.

The NFL has stepped in and shot down that idea.

Eric Brown, the managing director at Paul Brown Stadium, wrote the following about the denial:

“The NFL declined the request for permission to broadcast the Super Bowl at PBS, which is consistent with the NFL’s Rules and Policies applicable to similar events. The legal and logistical barriers to holding a ‘Watch’ Party for Super Bowl LVI are too significant.”

The league cites legal and logistical issues, mentioning stadiums, sponsors and broadcasters, as reasons for the denial.

As an aside, the letter says the Bengals and Hamilton County will continue to seek out alternatives.

BREAKING NEWS: The @nfl has declined a request by Hamilton Co. to broadcast the #SuperBowl at Paul Brown Stadium, which means no watch party can take place at the stadium. pic.twitter.com/EkPAlyJPa0 — 700WLW (@700wlw) February 2, 2022

