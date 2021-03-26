These new NFL tees from BreakingT are the perfect solution to our offseason blues

It's the safe to say 2021 NFL free agency period has not disappointed. From Dak Prescott's monster extension with the Dallas Cowboys to the New England Patriots' spending spree, surprising roster and contract moves are dominating the headlines these days.

Even without live games, BreakingT has been on the pulse of all things football during this quiet period. In fact, the boutique apparel company recently inked a multi-year license agreement with the NFL Players Association (NFLPA). This amazing partnership means that serious fans of all 32 franchises are likely to see their favorite player represented across shirts, hoodies and other merchandise.

The brand just dropped their first wave of tees and we linked our 10 favorites below. There are even more options to shop at BreakingT. As free agency continues and in the run-up to the draft, be on the lookout for more exciting products that will come from this alliance.