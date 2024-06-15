NFL shares highlights of Seahawks RB Ken Walker making people miss

Say what you want about Pete Carroll’s predilection for punting on fourth and short and not shifting coverages, he had one heck of an eye for running backs. Perhaps the last truly special rusher that Carroll found for the Seattle Seahawks is former Michigan State running back Ken Walker, who has become one of the most electrifying rushers in the NFL.

His game is far from perfect, but Walker is as good as any back in the league at flipping the field and turning plays that should have been nothing into something special. Here’s 61 seconds of Walker making people miss. Watch.

Heading into year 3, Walker is still the clear cut No. 1 option on the depth chart and unless Zach Charbonnet takes a huge leap in his second season there are no real challengers on the horizon to take Walker’s spot.

Hopefully offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s influence will help take Walker’s game to the next level. If that happens, we may be talking about Walker being a top-five running back at this time next year.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Ranking the top 50 Seahawks in history by approximate value

Ranking each Seattle Seahawks head coach by win percentage

Ranking the top 32 quarterbacks in the NFL by annual salary

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire