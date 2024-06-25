NFL shares highlight reel of Saints’ top 10 plays from 2023 season

The @Saints knew how to pull off the spectacular with some of these plays ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/5mU1vZBBWc — NFL (@NFL) June 24, 2024

The NFL shared a highlight reel of the New Orleans Saints’ 10 best plays from the 2023 season on social media, which included a large presence of Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave. Of the 10 plays, the Saints’ leading receivers accounted for seven of them.

This goes to show just how dynamic the Saints wide receiver tandem is. Olave made an appearance in four plays including the top two spots and Shaheed showed up three times. One of Shaheed’s appearances came on special teams, as well.

All of the offensive plays were passing plays. Juwan Johnson made an appearance with a catch from the Week 17 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a season best for the tight end. Demario Davis’ strip fumble was the lone defensive play on the list, and a Nephi Sewell punt block capped off the Top 10.

Two plays immediately jump to mind that didn’t make the cut. Tyrann Mathieu’s pick-six against the New England Patriots should have been a candidate. His 74-yard interception return likely would’ve made the cut had he not chose to go down early. It was surprising to not see the “Shid run” play from the Tennessee Titans game.

The problem with putting a play on the list is you’d have to take one off, so let’s just call these honorable mentions.

