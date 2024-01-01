NFL sets Week 18 Saturday doubleheader for ABC/ESPN

There will be a Saturday doubleheader on ESPN and ABC in Week 18 of the regular season.

The NFL announced that the first game, which will kick at 4:30 p.m. ET on Jan. 6 will be the Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North clash.

The nightcap will feature up-and-coming teams that bring 9-7 records into the final week of the regular season.

The Houston Texans will visit the Indianapolis Colts. That game is set for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire