NFL sets time for rescheduled Steelers-Ravens game

The Steelers-Ravens game, which was postponed on Wednesday with a time to be determined, has now been set for Sunday, Nov. 29 at 1:15 p.m. on NBC.

Our game against the Baltimore Ravens, which the NFL announced earlier today was rescheduled to Sunday, Nov. 29, will kick off at 1:15 p.m. on NBC on Sunday.https://t.co/qxMQ70MWcC — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 25, 2020

Players took to Twitter Wednesday to express their displeasure with the game being moved.

This is the second time this season another team’s irresponsibility is negatively impacting the Pittsburgh Steelers. Earlier in the season, the Tennessee Titans’ inability to follow COVID-19 protocols cost the Steelers their bye week.

At this point, we can only hope the Ravens now have their situation under control, and it doesn’t affect the rescheduled game.

List