NFL sets three roster cutdown dates ahead of 2021 season; How that impacts the Eagles

For the first time in recent memory, final cuts won't be on Labor Day weekend. Instead, they'll take place on Tuesday, Aug. 31, a full 12 days before the first Sunday of Week 1. https://t.co/HpiaBJiSG1 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 26, 2021

As the Eagles head towards their first training camp under new head coach, Nick Sirianni, the NFL just announced that there will be three cutdown dates to end training camp, instead of the standard two.

NFL teams are currently allowed to carry 90 players during OTAs and minicamps, and the league just announced that the roster expansion will continue well into training camp.

This summer there will be three separate cutdown days coming in August.

The Eagles will have to trim the roster from 90 to 85 players on Aug. 17, then to 80 players on Aug. 24, and finally to 53 players on Aug. 31.

The regular season will begin on Thursday, Sept. 9 with the Buccaneers facing the Cowboys, while Philadelphia will kick off their season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Falcons.

Here’s how the new cutdown dates will impact the Eagles.

Two weeks between final cutdowns and season opener

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni watches players run drills during rookie minicamp at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, May 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

New Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and his staff will have almost two weeks between that final and cut and the season opener to get into full game mode, with a complete idea of how the roster will be shaped.

Fringe players have more time

Philadelphia Eagles' Ryan Kerrigan (90) talks with Derek Barnett (96) and Raequan Williams (61) during organized team activities at the NFL football team's training facility, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Players on the fringe of the making the roster will have one more cut instead of the final cut being held on Labor Day weekend.

