NFL sets tentative dates for 2021 draft

The NFL has announced a tentative schedule for the beginning of the 2021 league year, including dates for the 2021 NFL draft.

Next year’s three-day event is currently scheduled to take place from April 29th through May 1st.

This year’s draft was entirely virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it remains to be seen how the ongoing outbreak will impact next year’s event, as well as key evens in the predraft process, such as the NFL Scouting Combine.

