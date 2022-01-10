NFL sets Super Wild-Card weekend schedule

Let the postseason games begin

After 18 weeks, the regular season is over. The Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans have earned a week off as the respective No. 1 seeds in the NFC and AFC. The 12 other playoff teams will be busy.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. CIncinnati Bengals, Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET NBC

The Raiders will play the Bengals after they defeated the Chargers to earn a Wild-Card berth. Las Vegas earned the spot by beating the Bolts in overtime on the final play of the regular season.

New England at Buffalo, Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET. CBS

The AFC East champ Buffalo Bills will meet the New England Patriots for a third time. The Patriots and Bills split their two meetings in the regular season.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday 1 p.m. FOX

The Philadelphia Eagles of the NFC East will travel South to face Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The teams met in the regular season with the Bucs earning a 28-22 victory.

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday 4:30 p.m. ET CBS

The Dallas Cowboys will play host to the San Francisco 49ers of the NFC West. San Francisco earned a wild-card spot by downing the Rams in overtime. The Cowboys cruised through the NFC East.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET NBC

The Steelers face the Chiefs, who are looking to make a third straight trip to the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh earned its spot — the seventh — by defeating the Baltimore Ravens in overtime and the Chargers losing to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime. Ben Roethlisberger lives to play another game.

Cardinals vs. Rams, Monday 8:15 p.m. ESPN, ESPN2, ABC

The NFC West teams will meet for the third time. This will be the first time a Wild-Card game takes place on a Monday Night. Each team won on the road.

