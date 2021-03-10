Weighing Seahawks personnel options prior to free agency after NFL sets salary cap originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The NFL has finally announced the official salary cap number for the 2021 season. Teams will be able to spend $182.5 million in 2021, down from $198.2 million last season. That dip is due to the loss of revenue stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

After cutting Carlos Dunlap earlier in the week, thus shedding $14 million off the books, Seattle now has $20.6 million in cap space. That isn’t much at all, but the Seahawks still rank 12th in total cap space due to the league-wide cap issues.

Seattle will likely try to create additional cap space as well over the next week prior to the new league year beginning on March 17. The Seahawks can do so by extending players like Tyler Lockett and Jamal Adams as well as potentially restructuring a contract or two. Teams will be able to kick the can down the road a bit this year with the expectation that the cap will boom in the coming years due to a rumored record-breaking TV deal coming down the line.

Also expect to see action taken on Poona Ford in the immediate future. Ford is a restricted free agent. At the very least, Seattle will tender him in order to keep him for 2021. The Seahawks could also go ahead and extend him now.

As one source told NBC Sports Northwest, Ford will be in Seattle for a “long, long time.” Ford has been a revelation as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He’s a tremendous run-stuffing defensive tackle who added a pass rush element to his game in 2020 with 2.0 sacks.

From there, the Seahawks would be wise to spend big on one top-shelf offensive lineman, namely Corey Linsley or Joe Thuney and then look for value signings elsewhere. There could be an unprecedented number of one-year deals this offseason with players looking to get back to free agency immediately with a booming salary cap.

Defensive end, cornerback, wide receiver and tight end are Seattle’s most notable roster holes outside of center and left guard.