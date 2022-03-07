NFL sets salary cap at $208.2 million for 2022 season

The NFL has officially set the salary cap at $208.2 million per team for the 2022 season.

This was the expected number on most of the projections so the salary-cap space for the Indianapolis Colts shouldn’t change much—though they did receive an extra $5 million from the retirement of tight Jack Doyle.

NFL salary cap set at $208.2 million per team. Here are the non-exclusive franchise tag and transition tag numbers. pic.twitter.com/OJFh6kyvkL — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 7, 2022

The Colts will have plenty of decisions to make when it comes to the salary cap in 2022. They will likely have to extend left guard Quenton Nelson and he’s likely to see annual pay in the $17-20 million range.

The Colts will also have to figure out their quarterback situation over the next week or so given the financial impact that Carson Wentz will have on the team, regardless of whether he’s wearing the horseshoe.

Indy will have among the most salary-cap space in the NFL and what they do with it will be interesting considering their history and the needs that face them this offseason.

