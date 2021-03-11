NFL sets salary cap at $182.5M; Steelers have about $6.1M to spend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Rutter, The Tribune-Review, Greensburg
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 10—Join the conversation

()

With the NFL salary cap figure being set at $182.5 million Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally know how much room they will have to spend once free agency begins next week.

It's not much.

Barring any further contracts being restructured, the Steelers will enter free agency approximately $6.1 million under the cap, according to salary-tracking web site spotrac.com.

The Steelers reached that figure after restructuring the contract of fullback Derek Watt, which provided $880,000 in cap relief for 2021.

The salary cap, which totaled $198.2 million in 2020, will drop by nearly $17 million. The reduction was a result of stadium revenues being slashed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Steelers are permitted to carry over $4.95 million in unused cap space from 2020, raising the franchise's cap number to $187.45 million. Their salary cap obligations, which include "dead money" on contracts of Maurkice Pouncey, Vance McDonald and others no longer with the team, is about $181.33 million.

Before free agency begins in one week, the Steelers could create more space by restructuring the contracts of defensive end Stephon Tuitt and kicker Chris Boswell. The Steelers already have restructured deals for defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and Watt. Restructuring Tuitt's deal would free an additional $4 million in 2021 cap space.

After Roethlisberger took a $5 million cut in salary to return for an 18th season, the Steelers could take the same approach with cornerback Joe Haden, who will count $15.575 million against the cap. Linebacker Vince Williams also could be a cap casualty, and the Steelers could free space by extending the deals of cornerback Steve Nelson and guard David DeCastro beyond 2021.

The Steelers already declined to use the franchise tag on outside linebacker Bud Dupree or wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, ensuring they will test free agency. Dupree and Smith-Schuster are among 19 Steelers players who will become unrestricted free agents. After signing Ray-Ray McCloud on Wednesday, the Steelers have one restricted free agent remaining: linebacker Ola Adeniyi.

The Steelers like to retain their own free agents before looking elsewhere, and they likely will try to retain offensive linemen Zach Banner and Matt Feiler, cornerback Cameron Sutton and nose tackle Tyson Alualu. The Steelers also will try to find a center to replace Pouncey.

"We knew this would be a big class that we would have to deal with," general manager Kevin Colbert said a few weeks ago. "We knew it would be a challenging class that we would have to deal with as well (if we were) moving into a normal cap situation."

Joe Rutter is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe by email at jrutter@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Recommended Stories

  • Pittsburgh Steelers are awarded an additional selection in the 2021 NFL draft

    The Steelers were awarded a fourth-round compensatory pick in the upcoming draft.

  • NFL releases Pittsburgh Steelers’ fifth-year option price tags

    Minkah Fitzpatrick and Terrell Edmunds qualify for the NFL's fifth-year option in 2022. If exercised, the deadline is May 3.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Can Stanford QB Davis Mills surprise after 11 college starts?

    We continue our breakdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with Nos. 71 to 75 overall.

  • Pro Football Focus calls this the Steelers best draft decision of the last 5 years

    The Steelers scored big when T.J. Watt fell to them in the 2017 NFL draft.

  • Jake DeBrusk benched by Bruins: 'We're not getting the effort required'

    Jake DeBrusk simply hasn't lived up to his end of the bargain this season in Boston.

  • NFL announces 2021 compensatory draft picks

    The 2021 NFL Draft starts at the end of April and the league informed the teams where their compensatory picks will line up.

  • Steelers restructure contract of FB Derek Watt

    In a move to free up cap space, the Pittsburgh Steelers restructured the contract of fullback Derek Watt.

  • XFL in talks with CFL to partner on returning to field after COVID-19 cancellations

    The XFL canceled its 2020 season and said it will skip 2021. Its plans for 2022 are now on hold amid talks.

  • No ice bath for old school Federer after winning return

    Roger Federer admitted he felt tired at times as he returned from 14 months out to beat Dan Evans at the Qatar Open on Wednesday but will not be changing his post-match routine. The 39-year-old Swiss, who had not played since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2020 Australian Open semi-finals since when he has had two knee operations, produced some vintage tennis to win 7-6(8) 3-6 7-5. Encouragingly, Federer displayed his trademark silky movement and said the knee had held up during a two-hour 24 minute duel.

  • NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team from most interesting to least interesting in free agency

    You can rebuild quickly in the NFL, and the Jaguars have the tools to make it happen.

  • NFL compensatory picks: Patriots earn highest one in 2021, thanks to losing Tom Brady

    All 32 compensatory picks were announced for the 2021 NFL draft, and the Patriots, Cowboys and a few other teams picked up some more draft ammo.

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • David Benavidez shrugs off missing out on Canelo sweepstakes ahead of Ronald Ellis bout

    David Benavidez is 23-0 with 20 KOs, but is a former WBC 168-pound champion because he missed weight his last time out.

  • LaMarcus Aldridge and Spurs mutually agree to part ways, says Gregg Popovich

    LaMarcus Aldridge has played his last game as a Spur.

  • Islam Makhachev wants to help Tony Ferguson retire

    After Islam Makhachev’s dominant performance that ended in a third-round submission victory over Drew Dober at UFC 259 via arm-triangle choke, the Dagestani lightweight pondered what could be next. Makhachev is the training partner and protege of UFC lightweight champion and all-time great Khabib Nurmagomedov. In a perfect world, Makhachev would like to face an elusive rival of his close friend. “My dream fight is Tony [Ferguson] because we have some deal with him, like a couple years now,” he said at the UFC 259 post-fight press conference. Makhachev’s reference to his camp’s dealings with “El Cucuy” point to the five previously scheduled bouts between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, which all fell apart in extremely unfortunate fashion. “I don’t understand this guy, but I want to just help him retire,” Makhachev said. “He is old. His mind is a little bit crazy. That’s why I just want to help him.” Aside from the comedic jabs, Makhachev also takes issue with those who claimed the fantasy match-up between Ferguson and Khabib would be a tough fight for the latter. With an opportunity to fight Ferguson, Makhachev believes he can quiet those who believed he had a legitimate chance at defeating Nurmagomedov. “I just want to show people how Khabib would take him down, make him tired, make him tap,” Makhachev said. “Everybody talks like Tony is a hard fight for Khabib, but I never think like that because Khabib’s wrestling and grappling is a different level.” TRENDING > ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee Islam Makhachev doesn't discount Tony Ferguson's skills Despite Makhachev’s belief that Khabib would handily defeat Ferguson, he gave credit where it is due. “Tony is a very good fighter because he finished a lot of guys,” Makhachev said. “That’s why I just want to check my skills, and I know I can finish him.” Quite frankly, Makhachev is well-deserving of a fight with a high-ranking lightweight contender. The fact that Ferguson is ranked No. 5 in the division along with the history between Ferguson and Makhachev’s camp provides the potential lightweight clash with an enticing storyline for a fight that already makes a lot of sense. “Honestly, I just want to fight with somebody from the top-five, but I know all the guys are busy,” Makhachev said. “Some guys have fights like this, but I know Tony is now free. That’s why I asked him. Let’s make this happen.” UFC 256 recap: Tony Ferguson vs. Charles Oliveira (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Chris Bosh, Paul Pierce, coach Bill Russell among Basketball Hall of Fame finalists

    Bosh missed the cut on his loaded first ballot alongside Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

  • NBA trade deadline: The 10 best contracts

    This list isn’t necessarily those players who are the best — some aren’t even All-Stars. But what each has in common is that their production far outweighs their compensation.

  • Meyers Leonard to stay away from Heat amid investigation into slur

    Center Meyers Leonard will stay away from the Miami Heat indefinitely as the team and the NBA investigate his use of an anti-Semitic slur during a video-game livestream on Tuesday. Leonard issued a public apology as the Heat and the NBA both condemned his earlier comments. Video clips circulated on social media showed Leonard uttering an offensive term while streaming a game of Call of Duty on Twitch.

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Heat ban Meyers Leonard 'indefinitely' after anti-Semitic slur: 'We will not tolerate hateful language'

    Video surfaced on social media Tuesday of Meyers Leonard using a slur on a Twitch stream.