NFL sets salary cap at $182.5 million for 2021

NFL salary cap this season will be $182.5 million. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2021

The NFL informed teams Wednesday that the salary cap for the 2021 season will be set at $182.5 million. That’s expectedly down from $198.2 million in 2020 due to COVID-19 related issues.

The Colts are expected to be among the league leaders in salary-cap space with roughly $46 million after the Carson Wentz deal goes through on March 17.

With so much salary-cap space, the Colts can essentially do what they want in free agency. But with a few extensions coming up, they aren’t likely to be big spenders. They will be active but they won’t splurge as many outside of Indy believe they will.

Now that the Colts have a set number on the salary cap, it will be interesting to see if any deals get done before the legal tampering period opens on March 15. If not, the Colts will have a clear picture as to what kind of money they will be able to work with in free agency.

Related