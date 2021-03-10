NFL sets salary cap at $182.5 million for 2021

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read

The NFL informed teams Wednesday that the salary cap for the 2021 season will be set at $182.5 million. That’s expectedly down from $198.2 million in 2020 due to COVID-19 related issues.

The Colts are expected to be among the league leaders in salary-cap space with roughly $46 million after the Carson Wentz deal goes through on March 17.

With so much salary-cap space, the Colts can essentially do what they want in free agency. But with a few extensions coming up, they aren’t likely to be big spenders. They will be active but they won’t splurge as many outside of Indy believe they will.

Now that the Colts have a set number on the salary cap, it will be interesting to see if any deals get done before the legal tampering period opens on March 15. If not, the Colts will have a clear picture as to what kind of money they will be able to work with in free agency.

Related

Colts must take advantage of EDGE options in free agency

Report: 'Nothing remotely imminent' between Colts, T.Y. Hilton

How the franchise tag impacts the Colts

Recommended Stories

  • I saw 3 movies in 2 days when New York City theaters reopened: Here's what happened

    Popcorn pickup, sanitizing stations and assigned seats are the new norm of moviegoing. Here's what you need to know before going back to theaters.

  • Don’t expect the Colts to have any salary-cap casualties

    Colts won't be forced to make any cap cuts.

  • NFL sets salary cap at $182.5M: How much space do the Rams have?

    The Rams are over the salary cap by more than $30 million, needing to clear a lot of space by March 17.

  • NFL sets 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million

    At long last, the NFL has set its salary cap for 2021. The league informed teams on Wednesday that the number will be $182.5 million. PFT reported earlier Wednesday morning that figure was “almost definitely” going to be the case. The $182.5 million cap represents a $15.7 million decrease from the 2020 salary cap of [more]

  • Titans sign Marcus Johnson

    The Titans added a wide receiver to their roster on Tuesday. The team announced the signing of wide receiver Marcus Johnson. Johnson signed with Tennessee’s practice squad during the postseason, but never made it up to the active roster. Johnson spent most of the 2020 season with the Colts and was dropped from the roster [more]

  • Chiefs re-sign WR Marcus Kemp

    Homegrown talent at the WR position is staying in Kansas City.

  • 2021 NFL free agency preview: Detroit Lions need a whole lot of work at linebacker

    Detroit Lions released Christian Jones on Monday and could lose two more rotational LBs in free agency, Jarrad Davis and Reggie Ragland

  • Report: Panthers re-sign long-time long snapper J.J. Jansen to 1-year deal

    The Panthers are re-signing long snapper J.J. Jansen to a one-year deal, according to a report by Joe Person at the Athletic.

  • A look at Detroit Lions' salary cap situation after Jamie Collins' restructure

    Detroit Lions turned $5 million of Jamie Collins' base salary into a signing bonus and added 3 voidable years, reducing his cap number by $4 million

  • Rick Ross Buys Amar’e Stoudemire’s Florida Mansion

    The Miami-born rapper bought the former NBA star’s estate for $3.5 million in an all-cash deal

  • 2021 NFL salary cap set at $182.5 million — Ravens have estimated $19.9 million available

    With the NFL finally setting the 2021 salary cap at $182.5 million, we now have a far clearer picture of where the Baltimore Ravens stand

  • Tennessee Titans sign WR Marcus Johnson

    Johnson finished the 2020 season on the Titans' practice squad.

  • Detroit Lions don't use franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay; what does it mean?

    Kenny Golladay may have played his final game with the Detroit Lions, after the team and GM Brad Holmes decided not to use franchise tag

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Phil Mickelson falls out of World Golf Rankings top 100 for first time in 28 years

    The record streak came to an end on Monday.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • Jarry shines as Penguins hold on for big win; Malkin, Kapanen forming chemistry

    The Pittsburgh Penguins were able to get another big win on Tuesday night thanks to some big performances from Tristan Jarry, Evgeni Malkin, and Kasperi Kapanen.

  • 5 Knicks predictions for second half of NBA season, including a trade and a Kevin Knox revival

    Don’t expect a roster-shaking move that involves more than a couple of pieces, but it would be surprising if the Knicks sat still at the deadline.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."