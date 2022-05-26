NFL sets roster reduction rates, practice squad limits originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The NFL Management Council has released a memo touching upon roster reduction rules and procedures for the 2022 NFL season.

NFL Ian Rapoport attached the exchange memorandum presented by NFL player personnel to general managers, head coaches and player personnel directions via Twitter on Thursday.

The memo covers the roster cutdown dates, procedures for injured reserve players, as well as limitations for practice squads.

The NFL will hold roster reductions over three different Tuesdays in August.

The first roster reduction, which will go from 90 to 85 players, will take place on August 16. The second roster reduction, which will go from 85 to 80 players, will occur on August 23, while the final reduction, from 80 to 53 players, will take place on August 30. Each roster reduction deadline will occur at 4 p.m. ET.

Additionally, reserve players who are placed on injury at or after the roster reduction to 80 players will continue to count against the overall limit of 90 players. But if they are placed at the time of the roster reduction to 53, different measures will be taken – including being reserved/unable to perform, terminated or waived, traded, or counted on the Active List.

In regard to practice groups, teams will be allowed a practice squad of 16 players, which includes a maximum combination of 10 “exception players” and “veteran players.” However, there cannot be more than six veteran players out of the 10 total.

The memo also highlights the differences between major and minor injuries, the designation for return following injuries, as well as regular season and postseason waiver periods.

The NFL has more specific information in the works regarding to some of these rules and procedures, but for now, this is set in stone for the upcoming 2022 season.