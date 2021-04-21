NFL sets release date for 2021 schedule

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The NFL is approaching the start of its draft on April 29 and it already is setting its fans up for another offseason date to look forward to next month.

The NFL is going to release its 2021 schedule on May 12.

The schedule will drop as part of the “Schedule Release ’21′” Show on NFL Network at 8 p.m. that Wednesday.

This NFL schedule will be unlike any other. The league has bumped its regular season by one game and the 32 teams will each play a 17-game schedule.

The teams know who they will be playing but have no idea what the order of their games will be. Everyone will find that out on May 12.

