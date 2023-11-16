Advertisement
NFL sets new record for rookie quarterback starts

Following the sidelining of New York Giants’ Daniel Jones due to injury, Tommy DeVito was the 10th rookie quarterback to start this season, marking a new record for rookie starts in the 2023 NFL season.

