NFL sets non-exclusive franchise tag numbers for 2022

The NFL set the 2022 salary cap on Monday, with teams now able to spend a whopping $208.2 million this season, up from $182.5 million in 2021 and $198.2 million in 2020.

With the cap now in place, here’s a look at the numbers for the non-exclusive franchise tag at each position.

Quarterbacks: $29.703 million

Running backs: $9.570 million

Wide receivers: $18.419 million

Tight ends: $10.931 million

Offensive linemen: $16.662 million

Defensive ends: $17.859 million

Defensive tackles: $17.396 million

Linebackers: $18.702 million

Cornerbacks: $17.287 million

Safeties: $12.911 million

Kickers/punters: $5.22 million

The deadline for clubs to use either the franchise or transition tag on one prospective free agent is Tuesday, March 8 at 1:00 p.m. PT.

