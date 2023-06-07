NFL sets national TV preseason schedule

Get ready for some NFL games on national TV in the preseason.

The league’s preseason schedule for national games is set and was announced on Wednesday.

NFL’s preseason national TV schedule: pic.twitter.com/QmIx8t8r2Z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2023

The NFL always finds a way to feed its audience.

The complete preseason schedule, week by week:

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 3 N.Y. Jets vs. Cleveland (NBC), 8:00



WEEK 1 Thursday, August 10 Houston at New England, 7:00 Minnesota at Seattle, 10:00 Friday, August 11 N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 7:00 Green Bay at Cincinnati, 7:00 Atlanta at Miami, 7:00 Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:00 Washington at Cleveland, 7:30 Denver at Arizona, 10:00 Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1:00 Tennessee at Chicago, 1:00 N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 4:00 Jacksonville at Dallas, 5:00 Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:00 L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 9:00 Sunday, August 13 Kansas City at New Orleans, 1:00 San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:00



WEEK 2 Thursday, August 17 Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 Friday, August 18 Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7:00 Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 Saturday, August 19 Jacksonville at Detroit, 1:00 Miami at Houston, 4:00 Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 Chicago at Indianapolis, 7:00 Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 Kansas City at Arizona, 8:00 New England at Green Bay, 8:00 Tennessee at Minnesota, 8:00 Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9:00 Dallas at Seattle, 10:00 Sunday, August 20 New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05

Monday, August 21 Baltimore at Washington (ESPN), 8:00



WEEK 3 Thursday, August 24 Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:30 Indianapolis at Philadelphia (Prime Video), 8:00 Friday, August 25 Detroit at Carolina (CBS), 8:00 New England at Tennessee, 8:15 L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 10:00 Saturday, August 26 Buffalo at Chicago, 1:00 Seattle at Green Bay, 1:00 Cleveland at Kansas City, 1:00 Arizona at Minnesota, 1:00 N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6:00 Cincinnati at Washington, 6:05 Miami at Jacksonville, 7:00 Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:00 Las Vegas at Dallas, 8:00 L.A. Rams at Denver, 9:00 Sunday, August 27 Houston at New Orleans (FOX), 8:00

