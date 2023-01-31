NFL sets franchise, transition tags for 2023

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The business end of the NFL is always ongoing.

On Monday, the league announced what players at each position would receive should they be franchise tagged for 2023, or if they receive a transition tag.

Decisions will involve millions of dollars and play into where teams land in their salary caps.

Franchise tag:

  • Quarterback: $32.42M

  • Running back: $10.1M

  • Wide receiver: $19.74M

  • Tight end: $11.36M

  • Offensive linemen: $18.24M

  • Defensive end: $19.73M

  • Defensive tackle: $18.94M

  • Linebacker: $20.93M

  • Cornerback: $18.14M

  • Safety: $14.46M

  • Kicker/punter: $5.39M

Transition tag:

  • Quarterback: $29.5M

  • Running back: $8.43M

  • Wide receiver: $17.99M

  • Tight end: $9.72M

  • Offensive linemen: $16.66M

  • Defensive end: $17.45M

  • Defensive tackle: $16.1M

  • Linebacker: $17.48M

  • Cornerback: $15.79M

  • Safety: $11.87M

  • Kicker/punter: $4.87M

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories