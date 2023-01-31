NFL sets franchise, transition tags for 2023
The business end of the NFL is always ongoing.
On Monday, the league announced what players at each position would receive should they be franchise tagged for 2023, or if they receive a transition tag.
Decisions will involve millions of dollars and play into where teams land in their salary caps.
Franchise tag:
Quarterback: $32.42M
Running back: $10.1M
Wide receiver: $19.74M
Tight end: $11.36M
Offensive linemen: $18.24M
Defensive end: $19.73M
Defensive tackle: $18.94M
Linebacker: $20.93M
Cornerback: $18.14M
Safety: $14.46M
Kicker/punter: $5.39M
Transition tag:
Quarterback: $29.5M
Running back: $8.43M
Wide receiver: $17.99M
Tight end: $9.72M
Offensive linemen: $16.66M
Defensive end: $17.45M
Defensive tackle: $16.1M
Linebacker: $17.48M
Cornerback: $15.79M
Safety: $11.87M
Kicker/punter: $4.87M