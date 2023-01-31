NFL sets franchise, transition tags for 2023

The business end of the NFL is always ongoing.

On Monday, the league announced what players at each position would receive should they be franchise tagged for 2023, or if they receive a transition tag.

Decisions will involve millions of dollars and play into where teams land in their salary caps.

Franchise tag:

Quarterback : $32.42M

Running back : $10.1M

Wide receiver : $19.74M

Tight end : $11.36M

Offensive linemen : $18.24M

Defensive end : $19.73M

Defensive tackle : $18.94M

Linebacker : $20.93M

Cornerback : $18.14M

Safety : $14.46M

Kicker/punter: $5.39M

Transition tag:

Quarterback : $29.5M

Running back : $8.43M

Wide receiver : $17.99M

Tight end : $9.72M

Offensive linemen : $16.66M

Defensive end : $17.45M

Defensive tackle : $16.1M

Linebacker : $17.48M

Cornerback : $15.79M

Safety : $11.87M

Kicker/punter: $4.87M

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire